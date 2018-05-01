News And Finally

Tuesday 1 May 2018

A dog who saved a three-year-old girl has been made an honorary canine officer

He was rewarded with a new collar and medallion.

Max was made Queensland's first honorary police dog (Queensland Police/PA)
By Taylor Heyman, Press Association

A dog who stayed with a three-year old girl lost in Queensland’s Southern Downs has been made an honorary police dog.

Max the blue heeler stayed with Aurora for 15 hours overnight after she wandered off on her own on April 20. He later led her grandmother to find her.

When Queensland Police reported she had been found, it also promised to make the lovable dog an honorary canine officer. On Monday the force made good on its promise.

Senior Sergeant James Deacon, the Warwick officer in charge, and Trevor O’Neil, Darling Downs District Dog Squad officer in charge, visited Max to present him with a Queensland Police collar and medallion.

The ceremony made Max Queensland’s first honorary police dog. What a good boy!

