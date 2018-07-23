Britney Spears covers aren’t hard to come by, but those sung by a dog are like gold dust.

A dog howling to a Britney Spears song is wowing the internet

That’s just what’s on the menu here, where a pooch called Riley appears to have given a rendition of the pop star’s 2004 hit Toxic.

Is it just me or does Riley sound like he’s singing toxic by Britney Spears? pic.twitter.com/XT4us4ERYD — matt (@matthardn) July 21, 2018

It’s OK to have re-watched that a number of times.

HES ON KEY tOO ?????? https://t.co/t7gDDZb519 — max (@Max_iac) July 22, 2018

Naturally Riley’s smooth notes have carried her to viral stardom, with hundreds of thousands of likes and more than 4.2 million views on Twitter – even inspiring some to get to work on a compilation video.

Riley has also inspired other dogs to get singing too.

Perhaps not to a tune you’d recognise though.

My dog sings a little bit too 😂 pic.twitter.com/CL39IIcrlt — TOMMY GIRL (@TommyGirlMusic) July 23, 2018

Keep practising doggos.

