As a symbol of peace and friendship, an adorable litter of puppies might be hard to top.

As a symbol of peace and friendship, an adorable litter of puppies might be hard to top.

A dog given to South Korea by Kim Jong-un has given birth to ‘peace puppies’

South Korean President Moon Jae-in has shown off the pups born to one of two dogs given as a present by his North Korean counterpart, Kim Jong-un.

11월 9일에 태어난 ‘곰이’의 새끼들입니다. 엄마개와 여섯 새끼들 모두 아주 건강합니다. 사진은 오늘 오후에 문재인 대통령과 김정숙 여사가 관저 앞마당에서 곰이와 새끼들을 살피는 모습입니다. pic.twitter.com/pkP6KpgRZJ — 대한민국 청와대 (@TheBlueHouseKR) November 25, 2018

Kim gave the two pungsan dogs, named Songgang and Gomi, to Moon to mark September’s inter-Korean summit.

And Gomi gave birth to a litter of six puppies – three male and three female – earlier this month.

The Blue House, the official residence of the South Korean president, shared images of the puppies on Twitter, saying: “Here are Gomi’s baby pups born on November 9. Mother and six babies are all very healthy.”

Pungsan dogs were originally bred in North Korea and are seen as something of a symbol of the country.

Back in 2000, then North Korean leader Kim Jong-il gave two pungsan puppies to his South Korean counterpart, Kim Dae-jung, to mark another inter-Korean summit.

They were given “state guest” status and moved to Seoul Zoo, where they were treated like royalty and became one of the most popular exhibits with the public.

The move comes amid a thawing in tensions between both sides, which saw the South Korean leader play a key role in the meeting of Kim and Donald Trump in Singapore this summer.

Press Association