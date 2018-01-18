A dog and a chimpanzee at a wildlife sanctuary have become best mates
The zoo says the pair are becoming inseparable.
A mastiff called Bruno and baby chimpanzee named Limbani have struck up an unlikely friendship at a wildlife sanctuary in Miami.
The Zoological Wildlife Foundation Miami has uploaded videos of two of its inhabitants playing together.
In one clip, a weary Bruno lets Limbani climb all over him, and barely bats an eyelid as the chimp grabs at his snout.
In another, the pair play-fight over a wooden log.
When Bruno wins the game, the chimp tries to swing from a tree onto the dog’s back, which again, barely seems to bother him.
May their incredibly pure friendship continue.
Press Association