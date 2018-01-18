News And Finally

Thursday 18 January 2018

A dog and a chimpanzee at a wildlife sanctuary have become best mates

The zoo says the pair are becoming inseparable.

Limbani and Bruno seem to get along like a house on fire (ZWF Miami/PA)
Limbani and Bruno seem to get along like a house on fire (ZWF Miami/PA)

By Grace Rahman, Press Association

A mastiff called Bruno and baby chimpanzee named Limbani have struck up an unlikely friendship at a wildlife sanctuary in Miami.

The Zoological Wildlife Foundation Miami has uploaded videos of two of its inhabitants playing together.

In one clip, a weary Bruno lets Limbani climb all over him, and barely bats an eyelid as the chimp grabs at his snout.

Related content

In another, the pair play-fight over a wooden log.

ipanews_99463760-5e87-4a29-b2a0-513cc7226c44_embedded188870
The chimp and dog play with a log

When Bruno wins the game, the chimp tries to swing from a tree onto the dog’s back, which again, barely seems to bother him.

May their incredibly pure friendship continue.

Press Association

Promoted Links

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Promoted Links

Editors Choice

Also in World News