Tuesday 12 June 2018

A cop cuddling a bleating lamb is just as cute as you’d imagine

Police said the lamb was happy and dry at animal control (Anna Gowthorpe/PA)
By Nicola Irwin, Press Association

Police promised “max cuteness” when they shared a video of one of their officers cuddling a lamb – and making kissy noises to reassure the animal.

Officers from Howard County Police Department in Maryland were called to help when a passerby noticed a sheep stuck in a creek.

The black lamb is now “doing fine” and is happy and dry at animal control.

Writing on Instagram, Howard County Police explained that Office Scanlon was “quick to make friends”.

All together now, awwww.

