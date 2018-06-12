A cop cuddling a bleating lamb is just as cute as you’d imagine
Baa baa black sheep.
Police promised “max cuteness” when they shared a video of one of their officers cuddling a lamb – and making kissy noises to reassure the animal.
Officers from Howard County Police Department in Maryland were called to help when a passerby noticed a sheep stuck in a creek.
For those that missed it on Insta: Officers gave this little lamb a hand after a passerby noticed she was stranded in a creek. PO Scanlon was quick to make friends. You really need to see (and hear) the video for max cuteness: https://t.co/my0PgteIgt pic.twitter.com/V98IidlWk9— Howard County Police (@HCPDNews) June 12, 2018
The black lamb is now “doing fine” and is happy and dry at animal control.
Writing on Instagram, Howard County Police explained that Office Scanlon was “quick to make friends”.
All together now, awwww.
Press Association