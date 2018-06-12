A cop cuddling a bleating lamb is just as cute as you’d imagine

Officers from Howard County Police Department in Maryland were called to help when a passerby noticed a sheep stuck in a creek.

Officers gave this little lamb a hand after a passerby noticed she was stranded in a creek. PO Scanlon was quick to make friends.

The black lamb is now “doing fine” and is happy and dry at animal control.

Writing on Instagram, Howard County Police explained that Office Scanlon was “quick to make friends”.