A comedian called Alison Becker just trolled Liverpool fans perfectly on Twitter
‘Can you not? I’m very tense right now.’
In case you missed it, it was reported on Tuesday that Liverpool have tabled a bid of £62 million for Roma and Brazil’s Alisson Becker – a world record offer for a goalkeeper.
So, when Alison Becker announced on Twitter that they would be joining Liverpool, Reds fans could be excused for getting rather excited.
Excited to announce that I will be joining Liverpool as a goalkeeper!— alison becker (@thealisonbecker) July 17, 2018
It’s done! https://t.co/32zIZ56zc1— Gareth Roberts (@robbohuyton) July 17, 2018
Alison Becker confirms move to Liverpool.💥🎉🎊💥💥💥 https://t.co/GbNtY1oKfN— Damian (@FootballFact101) July 17, 2018
Whether or not the fan accounts above realise that Alison Becker is not in fact a 25-year-old goalkeeper, but a comedian and actress of a very similar name, is not clear.
However, most seemed to clock that they were being trolled.
You had me for a second— 🤷🏽♂️ (@ROUNDTHEBEND__) July 17, 2018
That blue tick killed me— Rob Molyneux (@RobMolyneux1) July 17, 2018
Some fans, who had clearly been eagerly awaiting developments in the Alisson story, couldn’t handle the tension.
Can you not? I’m very tense right now pic.twitter.com/6k4edrjbQk— Cosmo Khan (@CosmoKh4n) July 17, 2018
Meanwhile, others decided to take the trolling to a new level.
Must be true pic.twitter.com/49bP0nBulR— Phillip A Lewis (@peopleswarrior) July 17, 2018
One or two felt there was an opportunity to have a dig at the Reds’ current goalie, Loris Karius.
Probably better than Karius to be honest love.— Jake (@JakeTurrell) July 17, 2018
And some of the established Liverpool fan accounts just sat back to admire some top-class Twitter banter.
Fair play 👏👏 https://t.co/e5pp3IETLI— The Redmen TV (@TheRedmenTV) July 17, 2018
World-class trolling about a world record bid. Huge.
Press Association