Wednesday 18 July 2018

A comedian called Alison Becker just trolled Liverpool fans perfectly on Twitter

‘Can you not? I’m very tense right now.’

Alisson Becker (Peter Byrne/PA)
By Edd Dracott, Press Association

In case you missed it, it was reported on Tuesday that Liverpool have tabled a bid of £62 million for Roma and Brazil’s Alisson Becker – a world record offer for a goalkeeper.

So, when Alison Becker announced on Twitter that they would be joining Liverpool, Reds fans could be excused for getting rather excited.

Whether or not the fan accounts above realise that Alison Becker is not in fact a 25-year-old goalkeeper, but a comedian and actress of a very similar name, is not clear.

However, most seemed to clock that they were being trolled.

Some fans, who had clearly been eagerly awaiting developments in the Alisson story, couldn’t handle the tension.

Meanwhile, others decided to take the trolling to a new level.

One or two felt there was an opportunity to have a dig at the Reds’ current goalie, Loris Karius.

And some of the established Liverpool fan accounts just sat back to admire some top-class Twitter banter.

World-class trolling about a world record bid. Huge.

Press Association

