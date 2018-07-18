A comedian called Alison Becker just trolled Liverpool fans perfectly on Twitter

In case you missed it, it was reported on Tuesday that Liverpool have tabled a bid of £62 million for Roma and Brazil’s Alisson Becker – a world record offer for a goalkeeper.

So, when Alison Becker announced on Twitter that they would be joining Liverpool, Reds fans could be excused for getting rather excited.

Excited to announce that I will be joining Liverpool as a goalkeeper! — alison becker (@thealisonbecker) July 17, 2018

Alison Becker confirms move to Liverpool.💥🎉🎊💥💥💥 https://t.co/GbNtY1oKfN — Damian (@FootballFact101) July 17, 2018

Whether or not the fan accounts above realise that Alison Becker is not in fact a 25-year-old goalkeeper, but a comedian and actress of a very similar name, is not clear.

However, most seemed to clock that they were being trolled.

You had me for a second — 🤷🏽‍♂️ (@ROUNDTHEBEND__) July 17, 2018

That blue tick killed me — Rob Molyneux (@RobMolyneux1) July 17, 2018

Some fans, who had clearly been eagerly awaiting developments in the Alisson story, couldn’t handle the tension.

Can you not? I’m very tense right now pic.twitter.com/6k4edrjbQk — Cosmo Khan (@CosmoKh4n) July 17, 2018

Meanwhile, others decided to take the trolling to a new level.

Must be true pic.twitter.com/49bP0nBulR — Phillip A Lewis (@peopleswarrior) July 17, 2018

One or two felt there was an opportunity to have a dig at the Reds’ current goalie, Loris Karius.

Probably better than Karius to be honest love. — Jake (@JakeTurrell) July 17, 2018

And some of the established Liverpool fan accounts just sat back to admire some top-class Twitter banter.

Fair play 👏👏 https://t.co/e5pp3IETLI — The Redmen TV (@TheRedmenTV) July 17, 2018

World-class trolling about a world record bid. Huge.

Press Association