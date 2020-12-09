A Christmas Carol by Carols: Baskin, Smillie and Thatcher join charity singalong

A choir of famous Carols has been brought together for a festive singalong to raise money for charity.

Tiger King star Carole Baskin, presenter Carol Smillie and TV personality Carol Thatcher appear on a version of Deck The Halls, which has been put together by music streaming service Deezer to raise money for homeless charity Crisis.

Also involved are Reality TV star Carol Wright, T’Pau singer Carol Decker, actor Harriet Thorpe – who player Carole Parkinson in the Brittas Empire – and former Emmerdale actor Carolyn Pickles.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4F3pFtRXnI4&feature=youtu.be

The video for the campaign, dubbed A Christmas Carol by Carols, shows the various Carols singing along to Deck The Halls from their homes while wearing Christmas jumpers.

“Christmas caroling is going to be harder this year with social distancing and tiering,” said Adam Read, Deezer’s UK & Ireland music editor.

“So we wanted to find a way to keep people safe, but inject some heavy duty Christmas spirit with this one-of-a-kind performance.

“We’re thankful to all the Carols helping us raise money for Crisis.”

To donate to Crisis, crisis.org.uk/christmasdeezer.

PA Media