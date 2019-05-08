A charity is encouraging people to prank friends by sending them a baby goat

A charity is offering the chance to raise money for sick children by surprising a friend with a visit from a baby goat.

Send a Friend a Goat has been set up by the Wishing Star Foundation, an American charity which aims to grant wishes to children with life-threatening illnesses.

For a donation of $50 (£38), people in Tri-Cities, Washington can arrange to surprise a friend by having a goat taken to their office.

That friend will then be asked to make a donation of their own to have the goat taken away – though it seems many are in no rush to get rid of the animal.

Wishing Star executive director Lonna Smith told KEPR Action News: “I have to tell you, it’s like getting flowers, so when we go to a business and we have a baby goat, everybody stands up and asks, ‘Is the goat for me?'”

For anyone particularly worried about being “goated”, the charity has a solution for that too.

A donation of $100 (£77) will buy goat insurance, which gives “peace of mind that a live baby goat won’t be stopping by”.

Press Association