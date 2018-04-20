A cat who walked 12 miles only to be rejected by his old owners gets his happy ending

A cat who walked 12 miles only to be rejected by his old family has finally got his happy ending.

Toby, an orange and white cat from North Carolina, US, lived with his owners for years before he was given to another family after they grew tired of him.

But the brave seven-year-old cat ventured a dozen miles back to his old home to be reunited with his family. Sadly, they did not want to take him back. Instead, his old owners took him to a local shelter to have him put down.

But hope came when the shelter did not follow through with the family’s request and instead called local animal shelter SPCA of Wake County, who took him in, neutered him and treated an upper respiratory infection. Soon after, the shelter found him a new home and he was adopted on Friday April 13.

Since news of Toby’s ordeal broke, his story has been shared around the world. He initially entered the spotlight in March when SPCA wanted to promote their 2018 Dog Walk event in May, on Facebook. When Toby's family no longer wanted him, they gave him to another family. But Toby missed them, and walked 12 miles back... Posted by SPCA of Wake County on Wednesday, April 4, 2018 It was an Instagram post by Beth Stern, a foster mother to a number of cats and wife of US TV and radio personality Howard Stern, which brought Toby to his new owner, Michele.

Almost half of the $5,000 target for the Dog Walk event has been raised for the animal welfare shelter. The event will take place on May 6.

