Tuesday 17 July 2018

A bunny with a sign is taking over Twitter as the meme of the moment

Sound the meme klaxon – sign bunny is back.

A rabbit (Nick Ansell/PA)
By Nicola Irwin, Press Association

When Donald Trump visited the UK, his arrival was met with hundreds of protesters demonstrating with creative signs.

Now a rabbit holding a sign drawn entirely using keystrokes is the latest trend to take over social media.

Sign bunny, first seen in 2013, holds a placard in its left paw and hands out info, opinions and messages of empowerment in equal measure.

1. This pizza protest

2. This messages which calls out homophobia.

3. Author Matt Haig setting people straight on health.

4. The political take.

5. This homage to Toto.

6. A linguistic offering.

7. Getting schooled on books…

8. … not once, but twice.

9. And messages about love and self care.

10. Why are people making the signs?

11. The artistic take on all bunny signs.

12. Sign bunny taking up arms.

13. Might this trend come to a premature end?

Press Association

