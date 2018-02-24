News And Finally

Saturday 24 February 2018

A Bundesliga 2 goalie conceded a goal so bizarre even Petr Cech couldn’t believe it

The goalkeeper appeared completely unaware his goal was under threat.

Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech (Martin Rickett/PA)
Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech (Martin Rickett/PA)

By Max McLean, Press Association

Duisburg’s goalkeeper made one of the worst gaffes in goalkeeping history during his side’s Bundesliga 2 game against Ingolstadt.

Mark Flekken appeared to have been completely caught out by an attack from the away side, so much so that he only seemed aware of the goal once the scorer was wheeling away to celebrate.

You had one job…

With many on social media suggesting the goalie had gone for a drink, Flekken was yards inside his own goal when an Ingolstadt player prodded the ball over the line.

Fortunately for the goalie, his team went on to win 2-1. That said, the gaffe is proving something of a talking point, with Arsenal goalie Petr Cech baffled by the incident.

Unbelievable scenes.

Press Association

Promoted Links

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Promoted Links

Editors Choice

Also in World News