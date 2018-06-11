Many fans go to hundreds of baseball or cricket matches in their lives without ever catching a ball hit into the crowd.

Many fans go to hundreds of baseball or cricket matches in their lives without ever catching a ball hit into the crowd.

A baseball fan took two catches in the crowd from two consecutive pitches

So to grab two in one game is absolutely remarkable – but to catch two from consecutive pitches, as one fan did on Sunday, is pretty much unheard of.

The Oakland fan, identified by MLB only as Bill, was very much in the right place at the right time when Chad Pinder fouled off back-to-back balls in his direction during the Athletics’ 3-2 win over the Kansas City Royals. Bill held the first relatively comfortably above his head – but the second seemed to take him by surprise, understandably enough, as he said he was still putting the first ball in his pocket as it hurtled towards him.

Nevertheless, he steadied himself and clung on to achieve a remarkable double. It's hard enough to catch 1 foul ball.

Imagine catching 2 in the same game on CONSECUTIVE pitches. pic.twitter.com/jFwHWLkZ22 — Cut4 (@Cut4) June 10, 2018 According to NBC Sports California, the two catches were 22 seconds apart.

A lifelong A’s fan, Bill told the channel he had never previously caught a ball at a game, saying: “I’ve never even got close. I thought I would never get one.” Two catches and a win for his team – a good day for Bill.

Press Association