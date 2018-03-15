News And Finally

Thursday 15 March 2018

A barrister on Twitter is debating the legal issues around some your favourite song lyrics

Could someone acting like the guy in Every Breath You Take by prosecuted?

(Highwaystarz-Photography/Getty Images)

Ever wondered whether some of the crimes described in popular culture could really be prosecuted? Well, a British barrister may have the answers you are searching for.

The Secret Barrister, lawyer, blogger and author of book Stories of The Law and How It’s Broken usually shares his learned opinion on the law in popular culture and legal goings on in the UK.

Following a popular song analysis earlier this month, on Thursday the Secret Barrister asked his followers to submit songs they would like him to analyse from a legal standpoint.

First for the Secret Barrister’s analysis, Bob Marley’s I Shot The Sheriff.

On initial examination, it seems that Marley is upset at being accused of murdering the sheriff’s deputy (Count 2), as he admits to count one of shooting the sheriff in self defence.

Other content of the song also raises questions.

Next, more evidence is presented, and the Secret Barrister talks about the grounds on which Marley would need to prove self-defence.

The evidence and analysis goes on, and the barrister comes to a final conclusion; it isn’t good news.

Another song up for the barristers “razor sharp legal analysis” was Every Breath You Take by The Police.

A classic case of stalking, surely?

Is this behaviour illegal?

Other songs analysed by the lawyer include Murder On The Dancefloor by Sophie Ellis-Bexter and I Fought The Law by the Clash.

