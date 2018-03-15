A barrister on Twitter is debating the legal issues around some your favourite song lyrics

The Secret Barrister , lawyer, blogger and author of book Stories of The Law and How It’s Broken usually shares his learned opinion on the law in popular culture and legal goings on in the UK.

Good morning Twitter! In what will go down either as social media's greatest ever public service or an excruciating, tumbleweed attempt at organised fun, I shall be spending the rest of the morning acceding to requests to offer razor sharp legal analysis of popular songs. 🎵

Following a popular song analysis earlier this month, on Thursday the Secret Barrister asked his followers to submit songs they would like him to analyse from a legal standpoint.

Of course, the Bar Code of Conduct prohibits witness coaching in England and Wales, so his barrister could not help him practise how he gives his evidence. But by asking the right questions in examination-in-chief, the advocate should be able to frame the narrative. This is poor.

Now presentationally, I would not be advising Mr Marley to open his evidence to a jury in the way that he does. I would say that repeatedly admitting to shooting the sheriff, and only volunteering self-defence a couple of verses in, is not ideal.

On initial examination, it seems that Marley is upset at being accused of murdering the sheriff’s deputy (Count 2), as he admits to count one of shooting the sheriff in self defence.

🎵 I shot the sheriff But I didn't shoot no deputy, oh no! Oh! I shot the sheriff But I didn't shoot no deputy, Yeah! All around in my home town, They're tryin' to track me down; They say they want to bring me in guilty For the killing of a deputy, For the life of a deputy. 🎵

I would also query how much this helps the defence case:



🎵Sheriff John Brown always hated me,

For what, I don't know:

Every time I plant a seed,

He said kill it before it grow -

He said kill them before they grow.🎵 — The Secret Barrister (@BarristerSecret) March 15, 2018

To a jury's ear, this sounds as if Bob is disproportionately aggrieved over a pre-existing horticultural dispute with the law enforcement agencies. This plants a motive in the jury's mind.



Plants. Tee hee. Cos it's horticul... never mind. On we go. — The Secret Barrister (@BarristerSecret) March 15, 2018

Next, more evidence is presented, and the Secret Barrister talks about the grounds on which Marley would need to prove self-defence.

And so to the meat of the evidence:

🎵 Freedom came my way one day

And I started out of town, yeah!

All of a sudden I saw sheriff John Brown

Aiming to shoot me down,

So I shot - I shot - I shot him down and I say:

If I am guilty I will pay.🎵



Bob is not doing himself favours. — The Secret Barrister (@BarristerSecret) March 15, 2018

What were the circumstances? What was Bob doing such that JB was aiming a gun at him? Were there others present? Could Bob have run or retreated? Were any words exchanged? It is frankly staggering that Bob's counsel does not elicit this basic detail. — The Secret Barrister (@BarristerSecret) March 15, 2018

The evidence and analysis goes on, and the barrister comes to a final conclusion; it isn’t good news.