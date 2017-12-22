A 71-mile model railway in Scotland is set to become the biggest in the world

Independent.ie

There’s just something incredibly appealing about model trains and railway tracks, so the news of an attempt to build the world’s longest model railway seems, ironically, pretty big.

https://www.independent.ie/world-news/and-finally/a-71mile-model-railway-in-scotland-is-set-to-become-the-biggest-in-the-world-36432297.html

https://www.independent.ie/world-news/and-finally/article36432295.ece/ec922/AUTOCROP/h342/ipanews_00debd86-bc7c-4d67-983f-861676aae89b_1