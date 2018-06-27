A 1990s Simpsons episode might have predicted the 2018 World Cup final…

The Simpsons appears to have predicted many things, including the emergence of Donald Trump in the political sphere, but its greatest trick would surely be foretelling the World Cup final.

The potential prediction comes from a season nine episode called The Cartridge Family in which the Simpsons, and all of Springfield it seems, go to watch Mexico and Portugal play football.

“This match will determine once and for all which nation is the greatest on Earth. Mexico or Portugal?” says the announcer. Sounds like a final, right? The Simpsons in the season 9 (1997) predicted a football final between Portugal and México!! Wow.. I frankly can't stop myself from believing in this 'cause the cartoon had such an impressive history of valid predictions and connotations. pic.twitter.com/lMyqVVUN7C — Nesrine (@saturnnes) June 22, 2018 Furthermore, such a final is very much possible. Should Mexico secure first place in Group F, they would find themselves in the other half of the draw from Portugal, who finished runners-up in Group B.

I believe in Simpsons 🙃 pic.twitter.com/FqwLSUDEm3 — itsZTrading (@itsZTrading) June 26, 2018 Could it be that the 1997 episode of the long-running cartoon is right? yooo lowkey the simpsons predicted Mexico and Portugal in the final, have they ever been wrong about anything they predict? — Reggie 🌐 (@ItzRegBro) June 26, 2018 And if so, what else could the show help football fans predict? Has Marcus Rashford ever appeared in an episode? Has Harry Kane ever popped into the Kwik-E-Mart?

Just hoping to find an episode of the Simpsons that predicts England winning the world cup😭😭😭 #ItsComingHome #England #WorldCupRussia2018 — Jay (@_ByeDriver) June 26, 2018 Apparently there’s an episode of The Simpsons that’s predicted a #WorldCup final for Mexico...



...anyone know where we can find the episode predicting a Bayer 04 Leverkusen Bundesliga title in 2018/19? pic.twitter.com/bVPxqDki7V — Bayer 04 Leverkusen (@bayer04_en) June 27, 2018 However, with the news that the 2026 World Cup will be hosted jointly by Canada, the USA and Mexico, there is a suggestion that as this match took place in Springfield, it might in fact predict the 2026 final. Not really because that match in the simpsons was played in USA probably by the 2026 World Cup — jorge figueroa (@jorgef185_jorge) June 19, 2018 Of course it’ll probably just be Spain v Germany in this year’s final, but where’s the whimsy in that?

