911 complaint about ‘hazardous’ foodbank lines prompts donations surge

A 911 call about long lines at a foodbank causing a “hazard” turned into more than 2,000 US dollars in donations.

On Tuesday, a local police scanner in Omaha, Nebraska, reported an anonymous call to the emergency services, where someone had complained a foodbank line was causing a hazard and was an “ongoing issue”.

Although not clear which foodbank the caller was referring to, the tweet caused an outpouring of support towards the Foodbank for the Heartland in Nebraska.

Anonymous caller to 911 is upset because the food bank line is creating a âhazardâ and this is an ongoing issue... — Omaha Scanner (@omaha_scanner) October 6, 2020

People responded to the tweet with screenshots of donations to the foodbank.

One person, who donated 100 dollars, said: “That is an emergency. Someone should do something.”

Another added: “Not sure if this is a challenge, but challenge accepted. Every little bit helps.”

One woman said: “On behalf of the angry caller”, alongside a screenshot showing a donation of 50 dollars for the foodbank.

We certainly never want to be a hazard. We are very grateful to all who have donated! 2020 has been quite the year. We are in this together! Posted by Food Bank for the Heartland on Tuesday, October 6, 2020

The Omaha Scanner Twitter account later tweeted: “You never cease to amaze us Omaha. Way to turn a negative into such a huge positive!

“The food bank received more than 2,000 dollars in donations that were tied back to the Omaha Scanner tweet,” @Food4Heartland communications manager Angie Grote said.”

The foodbank wrote online: “We certainly never want to be a hazard. We are very grateful to all who have donated! 2020 has been quite the year. We are in this together!”

PA Media