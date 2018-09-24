News And Finally

Monday 24 September 2018

9 websites you’ve probably never heard of that will make your life better

Get these added to your favourites immediately…

(Tero Vesalainen/Getty)
(Tero Vesalainen/Getty)

By Alistair Mason, Press Association

The internet is so vast – how can you ever know if you’re making best use of it?

Thankfully Reddit user tj007s13 has done the world a service by posing the question: “What is a website that everyone should know about but few people actually know about?”

Here are some of the best answers to make your internet life just that little bit better.

1. For getting WiFi at airports

Comment from discussion WoodsGold’s comment from discussion "What is a website that everyone should know about but few people actually know about?".
Wifi Love GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

2. For making sure you aren’t being ripped off

Comment from discussion feartherooroo’s comment from discussion "What is a website that everyone should know about but few people actually know about?".

3. For minimising call centre frustration

Comment from discussion mrcheesewhizz’s comment from discussion "What is a website that everyone should know about but few people actually know about?".
Customer Service Call Center GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

4. For using up the food in your kitchen

Comment from discussion Volcano_Onaclov’s comment from discussion "What is a website that everyone should know about but few people actually know about?".

5. For finding something to watch

Comment from discussion Jealous_Water’s comment from discussion "What is a website that everyone should know about but few people actually know about?".
Netflix GIF by GIPHY Studios Originals - Find & Share on GIPHY

6. For making sure reviews are legit

Comment from discussion sharpei90’s comment from discussion "What is a website that everyone should know about but few people actually know about?".

7. For a nostalgia hit

Comment from discussion -eDgAR-‘s comment from discussion "What is a website that everyone should know about but few people actually know about?".
Hypnotize GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

8. For finding new music

Comment from discussion wrecking_eyes’s comment from discussion "What is a website that everyone should know about but few people actually know about?".

9. For listening to radio all over the world

Comment from discussion Not_A_Human_BUT’s comment from discussion "What is a website that everyone should know about but few people actually know about?".
Radio GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

