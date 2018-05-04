9 very niche snooker questions answered by one of the game’s finest referees
How many pairs of gloves does Jan Verhaas take to the World Championships? All will be revealed…
Like most sports, snooker has its regulatory grey areas, but fortunately one of the game’s most experienced hands has used his Twitter account to clear a few things up.
Jan Verhaas has 25 years of experience as a professional referee, and was the first non-Briton to ref the World Championship final, in 2003.
With all that in his favour, it’s no wonder the fans flocked to the Dutchman to get their questions answered.
1. Should I stand or should I sit?
@janverhaas any requirement for player to return to seat after shot ? Or stand where they like ?— Darren Bird (@dazzabird) April 30, 2018
It is good etiquette to return to seat once visit has ended. Stand still or sit down. https://t.co/ow9DbonIFH— Jan Verhaas (@janverhaas) April 30, 2018
2. Who’s in charge?
@janverhaas is the referee in charge of the tournament balls? Who cares for them? Cleans, etc? Probably a weird question, but I’m a curious guy— Sean O'Donnell (@celticodonnell) April 28, 2018
Tournament Director https://t.co/rsjtz2VwGM— Jan Verhaas (@janverhaas) April 28, 2018
3. Snookers required
Hi Jan, If a player needs a snooker and only the black ball is left can they carry on and try and get a snooker in the knuckle of the pocket?— Simon Robert Eaton 🦊 (@simmo_1977) April 30, 2018
If pink is potted and the score difference is more than seven points, the frame is over. Also cueball can only be snookered by a ball and not a cushion. So the answer is no https://t.co/k1M8Dc6wzn— Jan Verhaas (@janverhaas) April 30, 2018
4. Ungentlemanly conduct
@janverhaas Hi Jan, are there any circumstances in snooker where a player can lose the frame while the frame is underway for gross misconduct or anything similar? Could you as the referee just award the frame to a player for any reason?— Darren (@bobdog1234) April 30, 2018
A second warning for ungentlemanly conduct during a match will lose a frame. https://t.co/v8slQP07tD— Jan Verhaas (@janverhaas) April 30, 2018
5. Ball handling
Hi @janverhaas, is there a rule against players handling potted balls, ie taking a ball out of the pocket to check a gap or any other reason?— Rob (@n2plus2is5) April 30, 2018
Using a ball for any purpose is a foul with a penalty of 7 points https://t.co/EKMpmOJipU— Jan Verhaas (@janverhaas) April 30, 2018
6. Free ball?
@janverhaas if i have a free ball on the brown ( with only the last four colours remaining ) can i use the free ball to cannon the brown in? This happened in a league game and a foul was given, and the brown was re-spotted. Was this the correct decision?— Gareth Hughes (@GJHhughesy) April 28, 2018
As long as you hit the nominated free ball first, its a legal pot and scores. Brown stays down https://t.co/7YJDDkpgM4— Jan Verhaas (@janverhaas) April 28, 2018
7. A helping hand
If a player was unsure of what remaining balls he needed to pot in order to win a frame, can he ask the referee and would the referee have to tell him ? @janverhaas— Margie 🇮🇪 (@Marjayhan) April 28, 2018
8. Nomination
@janverhaas #147sf Hi there, quick question: Player nominates blue ball, has another think and then adresses green ball without verbally renominating, then plays the green. Foul or no foul?— Walter Hazard (@WalterHazard1) April 27, 2018
No foul if the ref is completely satisfied that he is going for another colour. Nominate is indicate so doesnt have to be verbal. https://t.co/Tz62XJomP0— Jan Verhaas (@janverhaas) April 28, 2018
9. All the gloves
@janverhaas how many pairs of gloves have you packed for the World Championship? Have a good one! :-)— Robert Guy (@tweetrobertguy) April 19, 2018
