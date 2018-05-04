News And Finally

Friday 4 May 2018

9 very niche snooker questions answered by one of the game’s finest referees

How many pairs of gloves does Jan Verhaas take to the World Championships? All will be revealed…

Snooker referee Jan Verhaas
Snooker referee Jan Verhaas

By Max McLean, Press Association

Like most sports, snooker has its regulatory grey areas, but fortunately one of the game’s most experienced hands has used his Twitter account to clear a few things up.

Jan Verhaas has 25 years of experience as a professional referee, and was the first non-Briton to ref the World Championship final, in 2003.

With all that in his favour, it’s no wonder the fans flocked to the Dutchman to get their questions answered.

1. Should I stand or should I sit?

2. Who’s in charge?

3. Snookers required

4. Ungentlemanly conduct

5. Ball handling

6. Free ball?

7. A helping hand

8. Nomination

9. All the gloves

Press Association

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News