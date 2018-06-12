9 unexpected things you should be cleaning in your home, according to the professionals
From door knobs to ceiling fans, you may forget about these.
Cleaning your home is a chore no one particularly enjoys, so you’d be forgiven for taking shortcuts.
However, cleaners on Reddit are revealing what months or years of neglect in certain areas of the home can result in.
Don’t read this list while you are eating – you’ve been warned.
1. Shower curtain
2. Door knobs and light switches
3. Your can opener
4. Not just the toilet bowl…
5. Mattress
6. Overhead fans
7. Anywhere at pet or child level
8. If you’re a gamer, think about this
9. The ice maker on your fridge
You may want to cancel your plans in favour of a home blitz this weekend.
Press Association