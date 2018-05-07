9 unbelievable shots that defined Mark Williams’ third World Championship title
The spectacular, the cheeky and the downright fortunate.
Mark Williams has won his third World Championship just 15 years after winning his second, but more remarkable than that is the range of shots he has produced on the way.
From flukes to flabbergasting pots, the 43-year-old has commanded attention with his ability over the 17-day tournament – here are nine of the finest examples.
1. Surely he didn’t mean that…
Huge morning at the World Championship with Barry Hawkins leading Mark Williams 9-7 in their semi-final
The battle continues at 10am on Eurosport 1 pic.twitter.com/LlpUMfBrnu
2. The under-the-body fluke
Under-the-body shot 😲

Fluke on the pink 🤞

One-handed shot on black 😆
Fluke on the pink 🤞
One-handed shot on black 😆@markwil147 is winging it! 🛫#EurosportSnooker pic.twitter.com/j4bmgYoe7R
3. Using all of the table
Tremendous pot from @markwil147 👊
4. Swazz tekkers
Check out the swazz on that 😋

Genius from Mark Williams
Genius from Mark Williams #EurosportSnooker pic.twitter.com/UMCdHhgHkK
5. A plant that Gardeners’ World would be proud of
Brilliant!

How good is @markwil147 at these shots?
How good is @markwil147 at these shots?
Watch this thrilling semi-final LIVE on Eurosport 1. pic.twitter.com/kpi2f0Tn6t
6. Shot of the tournament
“UNBELIEVABLE!”— Eurosport UK (@Eurosport_UK) May 5, 2018
Ronnie O’Sullivan can't believe this plant shot from Mark Williams… and neither can we! 😱#EurosportSnooker pic.twitter.com/HWbLTE0RPG
7. Triple plant, no big deal
What a shot! Mark Williams is off to a flier at the Crucible.
8. They all count
An outrageous fluke from @markwil147 to start the session 😅
9. Eyes closed
It's the World Championship final...

And @markwil147 is playing shots WITH HIS EYES CLOSED 😲
And @markwil147 is playing shots WITH HIS EYES CLOSED 😲 #EurosportSnooker pic.twitter.com/fX99KzHcVw
