Tuesday 8 May 2018

9 unbelievable shots that defined Mark Williams’ third World Championship title

The spectacular, the cheeky and the downright fortunate.

Mark Williams with the trophy after winning the 2018 snooker World Championship
By Max McLean, Press Association

Mark Williams has won his third World Championship just 15 years after winning his second, but more remarkable than that is the range of shots he has produced on the way.

From flukes to flabbergasting pots, the 43-year-old has commanded attention with his ability over the 17-day tournament – here are nine of the finest examples.

1. Surely he didn’t mean that…

2. The under-the-body fluke

3. Using all of the table

4. Swazz tekkers

5. A plant that Gardeners’ World would be proud of

6. Shot of the tournament

7. Triple plant, no big deal

8. They all count

9. Eyes closed

