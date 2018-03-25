9 tweets that sum up how you feel about the clocks going forward
Brits really don’t like losing an hour of sleep.
British summer time in the UK began at 1.00am on Sunday, bringing with it brighter evenings and the beginnings of summer.
However, the jump forward of an hour can really confuse people. Many Brits took to Twitter to share their feelings on the topic – here are some of the best.
1. The constant confusion about what time it really is
Waking up in the morning after the clocks change and going round your house trying to decide which clocks to trust 🤷🏻♀️— Lottie ✨ (@lottiedoesblog) March 25, 2018
2. The lack of sleep
When it jumps from 00:59 to 02:00 #clocksgoforward pic.twitter.com/6NhWqVtBxN— Stephanie (@stephaniiedee) March 25, 2018
3. Seriously, losing an hour of sleep is no fun
Glad to see it wasn’t just me staying up to see my phone go from 00:59 to 02:00 and then realising I have one less hour to sleep 😂🤦🏻♀️ #clocksgoforward pic.twitter.com/VJXp5UGhuD— Lauryn 🐘 (@LaurynLucy) March 25, 2018
4. The realisation that this means summer is on the way…
Clocks go forward this week, so it’s basically summer, which means Halloween is just around the corner, then it’s Christmas. Happy 2019🎉— Chloe J (@chloejarvis08) March 21, 2018
5. Changing all the clocks in your home…
Why did I buy so many clocks 😩— Holly Brockwell (@holly) March 25, 2018
Just worked out i've got 13 clocks to put forward. No wonder my house sounds like a bomb!! 💣— Tony Maudsley (@TonyMaudsley1) March 25, 2018
6. …. Or the time being right for the first time in six months
Shout out to all the people whose car clocks and microwaves are correct again cos the hour went forward.— Dave Moore (@DaveTodayFM) March 25, 2018
7. Mourning what you would have done with the hour you lost
clocks going forward tonight thats one hour of revision lost that i wouldn't have done anyway 😡— Œ (@vnlswirl) March 25, 2018
8. Questioning the timing of the clocks going forward
Why do clocks go forward on a weekend? We only get a precious limited amount of weekend as it is. Surely they should go forward whilst stuck at work.— James (@Altoft97) March 25, 2018
9. Dealing with your confused children
Not looking forward to the ‘but it’s not dark’ conversation with the toddler later... #britishsummertime #clocksgoforward #momlife pic.twitter.com/yORy8etDdy— Beauty Addict Mama (@naybeautyaddict) March 25, 2018
Press Association