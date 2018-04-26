9 times parents got played by their kids

Unfortunately as they get older, the likelihood they’ll outwit you at some point grows.

Learn from these parents and kids of the past who shared their stories on social media.



Outsmarting the tooth fairy…



Just learned our 9y/o did an experiment on us. Lost tooth, told no one for 3d, kept tooth under his pillow. No $. Then he tells us he lost the tooth, next night there is money under his pillow. Then confronted us with his scientific evidence that the tooth fairy isn't real. — Rogue Dad, M.D. (@RogueDadMD) April 23, 2018

Oh my gosh...kids are crafty! One of my daughters "confirmed" the lack of a tooth fairy by writing her initials on the dollar bills in my purse before she went to bed with a tooth under her pillow. She confronted me in the morning and I had NO defense. LOL Kids....sigh...LOL — Mary (@minil2016) April 24, 2018

… and Santa