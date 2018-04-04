News And Finally

Wednesday 4 April 2018

9 things that just aren’t worth the effort

Puff pastry? Folding underwear?

A stock image of an unsure young man
By Max McLean, Press Association

Some things just aren’t worth your time, but how do you know which are and which aren’t?

Reddit users have been discussing exactly that – from posting on the internet to growing your own vegetables, what do they believe just isn’t worth the effort?

1. A comment in a haystack

“Trying to comment on a post that already has 100 comments” – KyloWrench

Excited Season 3 GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

2. Working hard but never playing hard

“Spending the best 60 years you got, to do what you want in the last 10-20.” – sejed

Relaxed Pokemon GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

3. Arguing on the web

“Arguing on social media, especially about political agendas” – MischaTheJudoMan

Argue Zach Braff GIF by HULU - Find & Share on GIPHY

4. Just roll…

“Making puff pastry, just buy it” – kisspapa

Compete Bon Appetit GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

5. Pants

“Folding your underwear instead of throwing it all in the drawer” – Heyitsthatdude69

Laundry GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

6. Grow your own

“Growing your own broccoli. By the time you clear out all the worms and slugs, blanch and freeze it, let alone growing it, you should’ve just bought a bag for a dollar.” – Butwinsky

Dog Broccoli GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

7. Bed bug

“Making my bed. I’m just going to mess it up.” – Nojtek

Dog Scratching GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

8. Artichokes

“Artichokes. Literally 1-2 hours of cooking and eating, for just 60 calories. I’ve grilled an artichoke exactly once in my lifetime.” – tiwuno

Panda Cooking GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

9. Wait for it

“Completing this sente” – still-improving

Done Wrap It Up GIF by Matt Cutshall - Find & Share on GIPHY

