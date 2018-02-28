9 snowmen, snowwomen and snowdogs who all have something very different to offer
Variety really is the spice of life.
The snow brought in by the Beast from the East might have halted some people’s plans but it has encouraged the creative side of others.
Yes, snowmen have been the preserve of those afflicted by the chilly stuff for generations, and in 2018 the efforts of the public are as creative as ever.
Here are nine sculptures that prove you don’t have to stick to the stereotype when it comes to snow.
1. Kylo Ren
@HamillHimself I think you'll agree that our snowman should really be ruling the galaxy right now: pic.twitter.com/VJ7ynVfYye— Ethan (@EthanJWarburton) February 27, 2018
If you thought you’d seen it all, think again. Here’s Kylo Ren from THAT shirtless scene in Star Wars…
2. Demon snowman
Demon snowman welcomes you... 😈 pic.twitter.com/RLjgmVyFHR— Hannah McCaffery (@hmillustration) February 27, 2018
A scary fellow, the demon snowman is probably best avoided.
3. Snowwoman
Stolen Lady fazakerleys dressing gown bag and sunglasses Tonight ! If u see someone wearing these things stolen from my snow lady ⛄️ keep eye out at school gates tomorrow please Posted by Val Windsor on Tuesday, February 27, 2018
And not just any snowwoman. Apparently someone has stolen this poor lady’s dressing bag, gown and sunglasses.
4. Snowdog
Snowdog, stay. Good dog.
5. Tired snowman
The snow creatures among us need to take a break once in a while, just like us.
6. Snow manager
☃️ | It's boring having no match to build up to. So we built Snowman Robinson.— Motherwell FC (@MotherwellFC) February 28, 2018
Any other Motherwell-inspired snowmen out there? pic.twitter.com/ytLqIdkzyA
This chap looks like he might be about to guide Motherwell to safety in the Scottish Premiership.
7. Hugh Jackman
the greatest sNowman ❄️⛄️🎪✨ pic.twitter.com/rz3cKhPnHp— hollie 🦋 (@quitcolleen) February 28, 2018
There’s no business like snow business.
8. Baby
Found a rare baby snowman. pic.twitter.com/e07TOjhAOi— Zoe Lyons (@zoelyons) February 28, 2018
With a tiny little hat.
9. Sea-faring snowman
Seasick snowman pic.twitter.com/CrHUEPufZb— Julie Skentelbery (@Skentelbery) February 28, 2018
Not much to look at, but a useful guy to have on deck.
