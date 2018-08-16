9 rib-tickling witticisms for National Tell a Joke Day

It’s not entirely clear where National Tell a Joke Day came from, but on August 16 for many years people on social media have decided to share their finest quips.

All that matters though is that right now is a chance for you to laugh, smirk or at least inwardly crack a smile – these are nine of the best Twitter had to offer on the big day.

1.

15 years ago we had Johnny Cash, Bob Hope and Steve Jobs.

Now we have no Cash, no Hope and no Jobs.

Please God, don't let Kevin Bacon die.#NationalTellAJokeDay — Vintage Wullie (@YoorWullie) August 16, 2018

2.

How many editors does it take to change a lightbulb?



Too.#NationalTellAJokeDay — Jonny Geller (@JonnyGeller) August 16, 2018

3.

I bought shoes from a drug dealer. I don't know what he laced them with, but i've been tripping all day.#NationalTellAJokeDay — Steph (@gizmololz) August 16, 2018

4.

A man was arrested and taken to an interrogation room

He says to the police officer “I’m not saying a word without my lawyer present”

“You are the lawyer” says the policeman

“Exactly, so where’s my present?”#NationalTellAJokeDay #StolenOffReddit — Andy Castell (@AJ3) August 16, 2018

5.

#NationalTellAJokeDay Three conspiracy theorists walk into a bar...



You can't tell me that's just a coincidence. — Aina of Earth - bipedal animal (@AinaLove73) August 16, 2018

6.

Teacher: 'Everyone who thinks they're stupid, stand up!'



*after a few seconds Little Johnny stands up*



Teacher: 'Do you think you're stupid, Johnny?'



Little Johnny: 'No, ma'am, but I hate to see you standing there all by yourself!'#NationalTellAJokeDay — Ignoble Savage (@drayzze) August 16, 2018

7.

Why did Adele cross the road?

To say hello from the other side #NationalTellAJokeDay — Emily hewitt (@Emilyhewitt1989) August 16, 2018

8.

9.

Why did the computer show up late to work?



Because it had a hard drive!



🤣 #NationalTellAJokeDay — NZXT (@NZXT) August 16, 2018

Knock knock.

