News And Finally

Monday 14 May 2018

9 regrets Fantasy Premier League managers have from the 2017/18 season

It’s not all Kane captaincies and Aguero goals.

Mark Hughes
Mark Hughes

By Max McLean, Press Association

With the 2017/18 Premier League season finished, Fantasy Premier League managers all over the world have been assessing their seasons.

Every FPL manager’s campaign is littered with mistakes, so when the official FPL Twitter account asked followers to share some of their regrets, they weren’t short on replies.

1. Over-achieving friends

2. Kane hat-tricks

3. Disappointing differentials

4. Captaincy changes

Wilfried Zaha managed a goal and an assist in Crystal Palace’s most recent game against Leicester.

5. Triple captaincy chaos

Gabriel Jesus scored just four points despite playing twice in gameweek 27.

6. Inconsistency

7. An abysmal double gameweek

Gameweek 37 promised much, with many teams playing twice, but delivered little for the big players such as Jesus and Harry Kane.

8. Selling Sterling

Raheem Sterling was Manchester City’s highest scoring FPL player having notched 18 goals and 17 fantasy assists.

9. Not winning

Press Association

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News