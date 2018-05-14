With the 2017/18 Premier League season finished, Fantasy Premier League managers all over the world have been assessing their seasons.

With the 2017/18 Premier League season finished, Fantasy Premier League managers all over the world have been assessing their seasons.

9 regrets Fantasy Premier League managers have from the 2017/18 season

Every FPL manager’s campaign is littered with mistakes, so when the official FPL Twitter account asked followers to share some of their regrets, they weren’t short on replies.

1. Over-achieving friends Inviting the 2 people who finished ahead of me into my league — Ste Wright (@STE_WRIGHT97) May 14, 2018 2. Kane hat-tricks

When i transferred out Kane and he hit back to back hattricks against Burnley and Southampton in December ☹️ — SKT (@urstrulyskt) May 14, 2018 3. Disappointing differentials Trying to play Sanchez as a differential towards the end of the season. He’s been AWFUL at United 👎🏻 — Jonathan Oakley (@jhooakley1980) May 14, 2018 4. Captaincy changes

Bottled captaining Zaha vs Leicester. Had him as C then flapped it. — Ryan Dobney (@ryan_dobney) May 14, 2018 Wilfried Zaha managed a goal and an assist in Crystal Palace’s most recent game against Leicester. 5. Triple captaincy chaos

Wasting triple captain on Jesus in week 37! Cost me the league. — Hrant V. (@HrantV) May 14, 2018 Gabriel Jesus scored just four points despite playing twice in gameweek 27. 6. Inconsistency

Chelsea and Arsenal players! Inconsistent — zaf (@zafkent) May 14, 2018 7. An abysmal double gameweek

DGW 37, I think we can all agree — Abhilash (@Abhilash2599) May 14, 2018 Gameweek 37 promised much, with many teams playing twice, but delivered little for the big players such as Jesus and Harry Kane.

8. Selling Sterling Getting rid of Sterling in draft in GW3. Fortunately I still won my trophy thanks to Mo & Kevin. #FPL — Thom Henderson (@tememphis) May 14, 2018 Raheem Sterling was Manchester City’s highest scoring FPL player having notched 18 goals and 17 fantasy assists.

9. Not winning Not finishing 1st worldwide — STEVE GANYE (@steveganye) May 14, 2018

Press Association