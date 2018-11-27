News And Finally

Wednesday 28 November 2018

9 real-life situations summed up by Jose Mourinho’s water bottle celebration

The Manchester United manager threw a number of water bottles into the ground after his side’s late winner.

Manchester United’s Marouane Fellaini (left) celebrates scoring his side’s first goal of the game with manager Jose Mourinho during the UEFA Champions League, Group H match at Old Trafford, Manchester – (Martin Rickett/PA)
Manchester United's Marouane Fellaini (left) celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game with manager Jose Mourinho during the UEFA Champions League, Group H match at Old Trafford, Manchester

By Max McLean, Press Association

Jose Mourinho’s reaction to Manchester United’s late winner in the Champions League has resonated with many football fans who watched on.

Marouane Fellaini was on hand to grab all three points for United, who won 1-0 against Young Boys to qualify for the knockout stages of the competition.

But many believe Mourinho overshadowed the result, and the performance, with his reaction to the Belgian’s winner.

Others however found it hilarious, and even saw the manager’s reaction as a reflection of some real-life situations…

So there you have it – the Portuguese manager is just like the rest of us, sort of.

Press Association

