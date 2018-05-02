News And Finally

Wednesday 2 May 2018

9 questions non-British people have about British culture

Why so much singing? And who is Bob?

Refreshments at a football match

By Max McLean, Press Association

Every culture has its intricacies that seem baffling from the outside, and British culture is no exception.

So when someone took to Reddit to pose the question: “Non-British people, what’s something you want clarifying from our culture?” they weren’t short on responses.

1. Singing

Ellie Goulding Singing GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

“Yank here. Why do you guys love singing so much? Lived in Glasgow and London for a time and travelled throughout the island quite a bit. No matter how big or small of a city I was in EVERY night without fail I could hear drunk (I assume) people singing walking down the street. That is not even mentioning football matches.” – tollcrosstim

2. Money

Fairly Oddparents Burn GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

“Why did a petrol station employee in England refuse a pound note that I got from Scotland? He was very specific about the fact that it was from Scotland.” – Helena_Valentine

3. Scousers

Steven Gerrard Lfc GIF by Liverpool FC - Find & Share on GIPHY

“I recently discovered the Liverpudlians are called Scousers. Is it a nickname? Do people from other cities have their own nicknames?” – browniesarethebest

4. Love

I Love You GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

“Is love the same as America’s sweetheart or honey?” – CHILI_POTATO

5. Bob

Who Is That GIF by Saturday Night Live - Find & Share on GIPHY

“Who is Bob and why is he my uncle?” – fuzzyshoggoth

6. Kinder eggs

Confused Good Luck Charlie GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

“How did you guys survive having Kinder eggs all these years?” – The_Blue_Rooster

The choking hazard posed by the toy inside means Kinder eggs are not sold in the US.

7. Brown sauce

Interesting Batman GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

“What is brown sauce made out of?” – Freudido

8. The Royal Family

Queen Elizabeth British Royals GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

“How much control does the royal family have?” – Spartacats

9. Pants

Black Think About It GIF by Identity - Find & Share on GIPHY

“When you say something “is a bit pants” what does that mean? I heard a YouTuber I love use that term to describe a movie and I had no idea what she was talking about” – odnadevotchka

