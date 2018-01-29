Bakery chain Greggs announced on Monday that it would be offering hungry fans a chance to enjoy the most romantic day of the year in some of their stores.

9 public figures who would probably enjoy the Greggs Valentine’s meal

The five stores taking part on the big day are in London, Manchester, Glasgow, Newcastle and Cardiff – and, at £15 for two people, the event is likely to be considerably cheaper than most other Valentine’s deals on the high street.

Most people love a pastry-based food, but does this ring true for public figures? Let’s delve into the picture archives and find out whether any of them may enjoy the offer of a three-course Greggs dinner.

1. Nicola Sturgeon

The SNP First Minister of Scotland looks like this flaky sausage roll is right up her street. On last year’s General Election campaign trail she enjoyed a snack at the Liberton Bowling Club in Edinburgh. (Andrew Milligan/PA) 2. David Cameron

The man who brought us the EU referendum is clearly a fan of British baked goods. Here he is in 2006 at Borough Market in London, enjoying a pork pie. (Cathal McNaughton/PA ) Scrumptious.

3. The Duchess of Cornwall You can’t get a much better seal of approval that the Royals liking your food. Camilla sampled a little sausage roll in Tetbury, Gloucestershire, in 2006 and looked to enjoy it.

(Anthony Devlin/PA) More recently she was pictured buying a pasty from a market stall holder in Penzance, showing her support for local business and pastry-based foods.

(Gareth Fuller/PA ) 4. Jeremy Corbyn

The Labour leader has actually been spotted in a Greggs in Durham with MP Laura Piddock in November last year. (Owen Humphreys/PA) 5. Suranne Jones

OK, this is most definitely a promotional photo, but actress Suranne looks pretty happy to be enjoying a Greggs treat in support of Children’s Hospice Week by having ‘highest tea break’ in the UK on the 47th floor of One Canada Square in Docklands. (Yui Mok/PA) 6. Boris Johnson

The Leave campaigner and foreign minister has a penchant for a stuffed pastry. Here he is enjoying a pie in 2009… (Yui Mok/PA) … And a pasty on the campaign trail in 2016. (Stefan Rousseau/PA ) 7. Frank Skinner

Pies are certainly not in this comedian’s Room 101. He’s probably enjoy a meal at Greggs. (David Davies/PA) 8. John Prescott Two Jags seems like the perfect candidate for a romantic meal in Greggs. Here he is enjoying a pie from Betty’s Scotch pie shop all the way back in 1994.

(John Giles/PA)

9. Cheryl Again, this is definitely a promotional photo, but the Girls Aloud star looks pretty happy to be at Greggs. (Scott Heppell/PA)

Press Association