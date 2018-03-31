News And Finally

Saturday 31 March 2018

9 pictures of animals eating Easter eggs that will make your weekend

Is there anything cuter than animals getting into the Easter spirit?

Animals with Easter Eggs
Animals with Easter Eggs

By Emily Chudy, Press Association

If there’s anything better than eating all of your Easter eggs in one sitting, it’s watching animals doing the same thing.

From lizards to monkeys, there are plenty of examples that prove animals enjoy receiving Easter treats just as much as humans do.

Here are nine photos of animals enjoying their special Easter treats that will make your weekend just that little bit better.

1. Ganas the Komodo dragon enjoying eggs at London Zoo.

2. Meerkats enjoy mealworm Easter eggs at Bristol Zoo Gardens.

3. Gentoo penguins at London Sea-Life Aquarium enjoy fish-filled Easter eggs.

ipanews_018d3494-25e7-42b0-8fad-b7c1579571ac_embedded514895

4. Elephants sniff out their treats.

5. Lemurs enjoy their Easter treats.

6. Loki the bear from Blair Drummond Safari Park gets stuck in.

ipanews_018d3494-25e7-42b0-8fad-b7c1579571ac_embedded514904

7. This adorable monkey loved its Easter egg hunt.

8. This chimpanzee at Blair Drummond Safari Park looks very pleased.

ipanews_018d3494-25e7-42b0-8fad-b7c1579571ac_embedded514927

9. Melati, London Zoo’s tiger, plays with her egg.

ipanews_018d3494-25e7-42b0-8fad-b7c1579571ac_embedded514931
The Simpsons Easter GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

Press Association

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News