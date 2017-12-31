News And Finally

Sunday 31 December 2017

9 people are well and truly out of touch with reality

Seriously though, do squirrels lay eggs?

Aerial picture of a combine harvesting corn in North Dakota
Aerial picture of a combine harvesting corn in North Dakota

By Alistair Mason

“What did somebody say that made you think, ‘This person is out of touch with reality’?”

That was the question posed by Reddit user jonallenmaking today, and the internet responded with some priceless examples.

From conspiracy theories to

1. The people on Saturn

Comment from discussion chickin-nuggets’s comment from discussion "What did somebody say that made you think: "This person is out of touch with reality"?".

2. Corn

Comment from discussion Uki_EE’s comment from discussion "What did somebody say that made you think: "This person is out of touch with reality"?".

3. Home away from home

Comment from discussion expressionlessmagnet’s comment from discussion "What did somebody say that made you think: "This person is out of touch with reality"?".

4. Minimum wage

Comment from discussion jfowl1992’s comment from discussion "What did somebody say that made you think: "This person is out of touch with reality"?".

5. Where’s your iPhone?

Comment from discussion footlesssushi’s comment from discussion "What did somebody say that made you think: "This person is out of touch with reality"?".

6. A lack of sympathy

Comment from discussion immajustgooglethat’s comment from discussion "What did somebody say that made you think: "This person is out of touch with reality"?".

7. Holiday home alone

Comment from discussion coolwaifu’s comment from discussion "What did somebody say that made you think: "This person is out of touch with reality"?".

8. Cyborgs

Comment from discussion egregiousmonkey’s comment from discussion "What did somebody say that made you think: "This person is out of touch with reality"?".

9. Eggs

Comment from discussion fired_up_phoenix’s comment from discussion "What did somebody say that made you think: "This person is out of touch with reality"?".

You can check out more examples here – if your eyes aren’t too tired from all the rolling.

The Rock Eye Roll GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

Press Association

Promoted Links

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Promoted Links

Editors Choice

Also in World News