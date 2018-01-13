9 Olympic events for average people as suggested by Reddit users

From storage ability to computer skills, chores to getting up in the morning, Reddit users have been discussing the events average people could compete in.

taters_Mcgee: “Who can fast forward thru the commercials/opening credits without going too far, and having to rewind back.”

4. A little less conversation

Dagonus: Getting off the phone with your mother.

“Uh huh. Yea. Okay. Sure. Yes. Right. Yes. Yes. Yes. Uh huh. Yes. Of course. Yes mom. No. Yes I will. Mom, I’m in my thirties, I know how t– yes mom. Yes. Yes.Okay. Yes. Look, I really need to go. I have a conference call for work and– yes mom. What? I can’t hear you. Signal breaking up, I’m going through a tunnel in an airplane and my battery is dying. Good bye!”

5. Check, please!

DoctorSneak: “The necessity check. Rapidly patting each pocket of your jeans to make sure you have all your necessities.”