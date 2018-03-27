News And Finally

Tuesday 27 March 2018

9 of the most catastrophic family meltdowns witnessed in Ikea

From family disagreements to children using display toilets…

By Edd Dracott, Press Association

Ikea can be an exciting place where homes are made and meatballs are devoured, but it can also have a dark side if you and your loved ones aren’t in the mood.

It’s those stressful moments that are the hot topic of discussion on Reddit at the moment, where shroudedlynx asked fellow users to share stories of the “worst family meltdowns” they had seen.

Here are nine of the best – or should that be worst – replies:

Opening Ikea GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

1. This harsh parenting

Comment from discussion kiki112’s comment from discussion "Employees of IKEA, what are some of the worst family meltdowns you have seen?".


2. This conflict of tastes

Comment from discussion SuzQP’s comment from discussion "Employees of IKEA, what are some of the worst family meltdowns you have seen?".
Angry Table Throw GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

3. This hangry man

Comment from discussion Adamant_Scimitar’s comment from discussion "Employees of IKEA, what are some of the worst family meltdowns you have seen?".
Hungry Feed Me GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

4. This moment of self-reflection

Comment from discussion IMeanIDontEvenKnow’s comment from discussion "Employees of IKEA, what are some of the worst family meltdowns you have seen?".
Bed GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

5. This comedy classic

Comment from discussion Jisong’s comment from discussion "Employees of IKEA, what are some of the worst family meltdowns you have seen?".
Pooping GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

6. This car park fall-out

Comment from discussion Columbusy’s comment from discussion "Employees of IKEA, what are some of the worst family meltdowns you have seen?".
Angry Fake Smile GIF by Rodney Dangerfield - Find & Share on GIPHY

7. This gross error of judgment

Comment from discussion maskillzizillz’s comment from discussion "Employees of IKEA, what are some of the worst family meltdowns you have seen?".
Anderson Cooper Smh GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

8. This apparent misunderstanding

Comment from discussion Krunut’s comment from discussion "Employees of IKEA, what are some of the worst family meltdowns you have seen?".
Happy Very Funny GIF by Disney Zootopia - Find & Share on GIPHY

9. And this story that’s actually kinda nice

Comment from discussion Sapphire1166’s comment from discussion "Employees of IKEA, what are some of the worst family meltdowns you have seen?".

