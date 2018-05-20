Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, married at a gorgeous wedding ceremony at St George’s Chapel in the grounds of Windsor Castle on Saturday.

9 of the best memes to come out of the royal wedding

The wedding, which hosted 600 guests, went off without a hitch and provided many happy memories for the family for years to come.

However, when a large event is broadcast in front of the whole world, social media users are guaranteed to make several memes out of it. From hilarious to heart-warming, here are nine of the very best memes to come out of the royal wedding.

1. A little page boy captured everybody’s hearts. Same bro. Absolutely same. pic.twitter.com/fvyL6jddwu — Mark Di Stefano 🤙🏻 (@MarkDiStef) May 19, 2018 Meghan’s pageboy, one of Jessica Mulroney’s seven-year-old twin sons, had a face of wonder when he entered the church.

2. Guest Tom Hardy looked a little unimpressed. *record scratch, freeze frame*



“Hey, it’s me. Tom Hardy. I bet you’re wondering how I got here.” pic.twitter.com/s41EDAHp6t — Matt Fowler (@TheMattFowler) May 19, 2018 I busted out laughing at this cutaway shot of Tom Hardy menacingly whispering the Lord's prayer like it's the last thing you hear before he murders you. pic.twitter.com/EVVrDpZDML — Nick Gibb (@NickGibb3) May 19, 2018 Actor Tom Hardy, a guest at the wedding, looked a little stony-faced at the ceremony.

3. Some made fun of the fact that Harry’s ex-girlfriend attended the ceremony. When your ex shows up at your wedding #royalwedding #RoyalWedding2018 pic.twitter.com/QIe9buJEFQ — Stephanie Sweet (@SweetStephanie7) May 19, 2018 Chelsy Davy, Harry’s ex-girlfriend, attended the royal wedding.

Though she was probably very happy for him, people caught her looking less-than-impressed, sparking jokes and memes.

4. Bishop Michael Curry wowed the world with his passionate address.

I pronounce you a legendary meme! 🔥 🔥🔥 #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/QbJiIqpB9i — Ben Phillips (@BenPhillipsUK) May 19, 2018 American Bishop Most Rev Michael Curry gave a dramatic address entitled The Power of Love during the wedding, quoting Martin Luther King Jr. He said: “We must discover the power of love, the redemptive power of love. And when we do that, we will be able to make of this old world a new world. Love is the only way.”

People loved the passionate speech, even making him into a meme. 5. A moment in the royal carriage sparked several jokes.

Me when one of my zany schemes finally pays off: pic.twitter.com/4S2Px38qgL — Joe (@justsaynotojoe) May 19, 2018 *turns to camera*



yeah i did that



... pic.twitter.com/8r83641nId — Mark Di Stefano 🤙🏻 (@MarkDiStef) May 19, 2018 That face you make when you just took a stodgy, patriarchal tradition and lit it up with social justice preaching and a gospel choir. pic.twitter.com/FAAn2RkXbb — Allen Marshall (@AllenCMarshall) May 19, 2018 A moment where Meghan looked happily to the crowd from her carriage was turned into a meme. 6. People noticed that the head-wear was quite subdued. Mock our hats this time, bitches. #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/Nts2pD4eyQ — Hanna Ines Flint (@HannaFlint) May 19, 2018 Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie leave Westminster Abbey Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie wore understated hats… quite a change from their head-wear at William and Kate’s wedding.

7. Three-year-old Princess Charlotte stuck her tongue out at onlookers. Did you see Charlotte stick her tongue out? Love her! — Cindy (@CindySalsedo) May 19, 2018 In the car on the way to the ceremony, the three-year-old princess cheekily poked her tongue out to the crowd. 8. People had opinions about William’s outfit.

Big shout out to Prince William who managed to incorporate his nans curtain ties onto his outfit #RoyalWedding #HarryandMeghan pic.twitter.com/8ZNHH4Aoff — 🕷 𝐻𝒶𝓃𝓃𝒶𝒽 ☘️ (@TouchySpaghet) May 19, 2018 The Duke of Cambridge, like Harry, was wearing the frockcoat uniform of the Blues and Royals, however he also wore an aiguillette – golden cords on his right shoulder. 9. And, sweetest of all, people made some heart-warming comparisons to Cinderella. Real life fairytale ❤️ #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/Jcf5TGui7o — S 🍒 (@tendrejohnson) May 19, 2018 The happy couple looked like a true fairytale.

Press Association