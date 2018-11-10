9 of the best answers from Leroy Sane’s Twitter Q&A ahead of landmark City game
The German international has played 99 games for the current Premier League champions.
Leroy Sane has spent more than two years lighting up the Premier League with Manchester City, but what would you ask him if you had the chance?
Football fans were given such an opportunity when the Germany forward decided to stage a Q&A on Twitter using the hashtag #AskLeroy, covering topics such as former national team colleague Mesut Ozil.
With that in mind, here are nine of Sane’s most intriguing answers.
1. Mesut Ozil
.@MesutOzil1088 is such an awesome friend and football player 🙏🏾💯 I would have liked to continue playing with him for a while longer! #inSané #M1Ö https://t.co/rAcgmZNBKE— Leroy Sané (@LeroySane19) November 9, 2018
2. The greatest?
I guess I’d go for either Messi or Ronaldinho 👏🏾 #inSané https://t.co/9tiB4WekeS— Leroy Sané (@LeroySane19) November 9, 2018
3. vs Kyle Walker
You won’t let this one go, will you? 😂 Okay, let’s find out who is faster at the end of this season. Deal? 💁🏾♂ https://t.co/m844C0IhNY— Leroy Sané (@LeroySane19) November 9, 2018
4. The perfect player
💨: @sterling7— Leroy Sané (@LeroySane19) November 9, 2018
👀: @21LVA
🥅:@DeBruyneKev
🙅♂: @VincentKompany #inSané https://t.co/dCSHit8sv6
5. The boss
The coach is always looking for perfection 🙌🏾 That keeps all of us improving 🔥 #InSané https://t.co/xW6KFxOZa8— Leroy Sané (@LeroySane19) November 9, 2018
6. Best teammate and opponent
Best players I have played with: @MesutOzil1088 and @21LVA, best one I've played against: @kylewalker2 #inSané https://t.co/JOC3ixEW6a— Leroy Sané (@LeroySane19) November 9, 2018
7. The Premier League
1⃣Best 2⃣League 3⃣Worldwide 😬 #inSané https://t.co/TxcoS2I0tD— Leroy Sané (@LeroySane19) November 9, 2018
8. Dress sense
Best style: @sterling7 🕴🏾 – craziest style: @benmendy23 😂🕺🏾🙌🏾 #inSané https://t.co/apPTjrN1xT— Leroy Sané (@LeroySane19) November 9, 2018
9. Best of the bunch
Our @premierleague away game against Arsenal last season: We won 3:0, I got one goal and one assist 👊🏾⚽ #inSané https://t.co/9HrvkrOMPk— Leroy Sané (@LeroySane19) November 9, 2018
Press Association