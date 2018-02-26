9 incredibly useful pieces of advice that 40-year-olds want you to know

Independent.ie

Sometimes we all wish we could go back in time and give our younger selves some advice, whether it’s to do more exercise, to study harder or to spend time with family members.

https://www.independent.ie/world-news/and-finally/9-incredibly-useful-pieces-of-advice-that-40yearolds-want-you-to-know-36646008.html

https://www.independent.ie/world-news/and-finally/article36645994.ece/973e2/AUTOCROP/h342/ipanews_724d7916-49d0-40f7-aa80-04a27b79126a_1