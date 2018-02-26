News And Finally

Monday 26 February 2018

9 incredibly useful pieces of advice that 40-year-olds want you to know

Warning: You’re going to have to quit smoking and take up exercise.

Woman running
Woman running

By Emily Chudy, Press Association

Sometimes we all wish we could go back in time and give our younger selves some advice, whether it’s to do more exercise, to study harder or to spend time with family members.

Reddit user Dukarth explored this idea on the website, asking: “Any age 40+ people out there, what advice would you give to yourself that just turned 30?”

You’d better get a notebook out, because some of these are worth writing down.

1.

Comment from discussion Zer0_Karma’s comment from discussion "Any age 40+ people out there, what advice would you give to yourself that just turned 30?".

2.

Comment from discussion Demshil4higher’s comment from discussion "Any age 40+ people out there, what advice would you give to yourself that just turned 30?".
Hangover GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

3.

Comment from discussion Lastredditname’s comment from discussion "Any age 40+ people out there, what advice would you give to yourself that just turned 30?".

4.

Comment from discussion deafstereo’s comment from discussion "Any age 40+ people out there, what advice would you give to yourself that just turned 30?".
Valentines Day Love GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

5.

Comment from discussion ihatepostingonblogs’s comment from discussion "Any age 40+ people out there, what advice would you give to yourself that just turned 30?".

6.

Comment from discussion shortles’s comment from discussion "Any age 40+ people out there, what advice would you give to yourself that just turned 30?".
Disney Frozen Singing GIF by Walt Disney Animation Studios - Find & Share on GIPHY

7.

Comment from discussion ShufflingScarlett’s comment from discussion "Any age 40+ people out there, what advice would you give to yourself that just turned 30?".

8.

Comment from discussion Anothercraphistorian’s comment from discussion "Any age 40+ people out there, what advice would you give to yourself that just turned 30?".
Matthew Perry Friends GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

9.

Comment from discussion Just_Jer’s comment from discussion "Any age 40+ people out there, what advice would you give to yourself that just turned 30?".

Press Association

Promoted Links

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Promoted Links

Editors Choice

Also in World News