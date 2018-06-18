9 hilarious examples of students blagging teachers’ questions

Blagging it, either in a test or under the pressure of a teacher’s question in class, is an experience we can all relate to.

Blagging it, either in a test or under the pressure of a teacher’s question in class, is an experience we can all relate to.

Sometimes such moments can bring out answers that are resourceful, hilarious and surprising even to yourself – and it’s answers like these that are sparking conversation on Reddit.

A user asked teachers to share the “most clever” attempts students have made to give a “technically correct answer” to a question – and here are nine of the best responses. 1.

“One student had misunderstood the assignment. It was one of those ‘you have 10 dollars, what do you buy?’ and you pick and choose from items on the sheet. “But this girl made her own stuff. So she drew a cartoon of milk and a cheese with what they cost and the total was 10. It was beautiful made, so creative and must have taken 7 times longer to complete than if she had done it right.”

“So I wanted to give her everything right and a ****ing star because this girl was a ****ing champ. But nooo, the teacher made me give her wrong and she then showed the whole class what wrongs she made AND made her redo it. “A small part of both mine and that girls soul died that day.”

3.

“I asked students in an English class to write sentences to practice their understanding of different parts of speech. “I think my instructions said to use words from our vocabulary list and at least one action verb per sentence or something like that.

“One kid wrote variations of ‘The verb jumped over the adjective at recess.'” 5.

Press Association