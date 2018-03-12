9 facts that are technically true but very misleading

Reddit users have been discussing things that are technically true, but terribly misleading.

Take a look at some of these facts and see if you can get your head around them.

1. Crime pays “If you commit a horrible crime, the government will give you free food and accommodation, sometimes for the rest of your life.” – koalameat

2. Papal twins “Vatican city technically has a pope density of about 2 popes per km squared.” – niennaarcturus

3. This undiscovered wrestling talent “I am undefeated in professional wrestling.” – Anonymous822

4. Water babies “If a human baby is born underwater, it can live its entire lifetime submerged, without ever surfacing for air.” – Scrappy_Larue

5. Tube

“On average a person has approximately one fallopian tube” – 3BallJosh

6. The healing power of the Walkman “Smallpox was eradicated within a year of the release of the original Sony Walkman.” – GhostoftheWolfswood

7. The deadliest substance “Every single person who drank water in the 1800s died.” – VictorBlimpmuscle

8. Person of the year “I was Time Magazine’s Person of the Year in 2006.” – Reddit-Loves-Me And so were you – look it up…

9. Think about it “There are more planets inhabited by robots in the solar system than planets populated by people.” – Indigobeef

Press Association