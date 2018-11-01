Coming up with a reason for why you’ve turned up late to work or school is rarely easy, but when the truth is the craziest explanation it makes it all the harder to be believed.

Coming up with a reason for why you’ve turned up late to work or school is rarely easy, but when the truth is the craziest explanation it makes it all the harder to be believed.

9 bizarre but legitimate reasons people have given for being late

Reddit user accepar asked their fellows “the dumbest, but legitimate” excuses they have used for being late – and these nine of the best responses are so odd you couldn’t and wouldn’t make them up.

2. From user Renbelle

“‘The bull got out and was hit by a gravel truck.’

“I live in rural suburbs near a major TX city. Think farmland being turned into subdivisions. This bull had a habit of getting out of his part of the field. Probably the most Texan reason to be late ever.”

4. From user my_future_wife

“I s*** my pants on my way to work at 32 years old, simply by overtrusting a fart.

“That was a fun phone call.”

6. From user Screaming_Possum_Ian

“‘Someone burned my parents’ car.’

“I don’t remember if the teacher believed me, but someone had really stolen my parents’ car, drove it until the fuel tank was empty, and burned it in a field.”

7. From user teke367

“‘A house was in my way.’

“Was behind a truck moving a ‘modular home’ that had some sort of issue and was stopped.

“Obviously, if a car breaks down in front of you, you can usually just drive around it, but this took up pretty much the whole road. A cop had to direct traffic around it.”

9. From user solo1024

“There was several geese around my motorbike and refusing to let me on it.

“I ring my boss and they didn’t believe it until I came in with photos of hells geese hissing at me because it was their bike now!

“I hate geese, they scare me.”

