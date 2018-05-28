9 basic tasks that would make highly entertaining Olympic sports

What if you could be rewarded with an Olympic medal each time you completed one of your everyday tasks faster than others?

What if you could be rewarded with an Olympic medal each time you completed one of your everyday tasks faster than others?

This is the scenario Reddit users are imagining after mika123 asked: “What basic activity would be a hilarious Olympic sport?”

Predictably, it would add a competitive – and perhaps dangerous – edge to everyday life, but could you imagine competing in any of these? 1. School-run.

Press Association