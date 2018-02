9 adult problems no-one prepared you for

Independent.ie

The gap between childhood and adulthood is often bridged without you even realising it, so preparing for it can be tough – but there are some problems that you’re never ready for.

https://www.independent.ie/world-news/and-finally/9-adult-problems-noone-prepared-you-for-36593531.html

https://www.independent.ie/world-news/and-finally/article36593515.ece/431a0/AUTOCROP/h342/ipanews_35debf77-ae3b-4fa0-a87f-a07a47443e3d_1