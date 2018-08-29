9 absurd ways to wrap up warm, courtesy of a meme that looks forward to winter
‘Can’t wait till it gets colder so I can really start dressin.’
Meme lore has a new addition that may have felt out of place in the heat of a few weeks ago, but as temperatures have dipped is looking increasingly appealing.
The meme sees people looking forward to colder temperatures when they can “really start dressin”, and these nine extreme and nonsensical ways to wrap up warm are both rib-tickling and extraordinary.
1. Buy coats in Drake sizes.
Can’t wait till winter so i can really start dressin pic.twitter.com/CykF5PcM5n— Myatt (@matchu_merman) August 27, 2018
2. Get a suit you’ll grow into.
“Can’t wait till it gets colder so I can really start dressin 😈” pic.twitter.com/CjUzGYAWSQ— Ray (@SinnRay) August 23, 2018
3. Basketball fan? Grab all the towels.
Can’t wait till it gets colder so I can really start dressin 😈 pic.twitter.com/ZcyyI59yqS— Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) August 29, 2018
4. Get a snazzy duvet set and wrap yourself up like a cinnamon bun.
Can’t wait till it gets colder so I can really start dressin 😈 pic.twitter.com/CMsQBcfMFG— Josué (@hoesuueee) August 28, 2018
5. Hay. Hay everywhere.
“Can’t wait till it gets colder so I can really start dressin 😈” pic.twitter.com/lum21jhV5e— . (@communisnotbad) August 26, 2018
6. Wrap up for the office like Ron Swanson.
“Can’t wait til it gets cold so I can finally start dressin 🙌” pic.twitter.com/GSgn0jJi5a— Splenda Pappy (@caroline_oreo) August 23, 2018
7. Big boots. Bad bear.
cant wait till it gets colder so I can really start dressin pic.twitter.com/vQRLlCR6nc— sonic adventure 2 fanpage (@69winedad) August 25, 2018
8. Smaller heads lose heat slower. Or is it just a massive coat?
“Can’t wait till it gets colder so I can really start dressin 😈” pic.twitter.com/pfrrW2OCY3— isiah (@katanasIice) August 24, 2018
9. Just be King in the North.
can’t w8 for winter so i can really start dressin pic.twitter.com/TALQzcRJy1— lilrim2004 (@rimshoto) August 27, 2018
A fun meme with some practical advice.
See, the internet is useful.
Press Association