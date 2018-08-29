News And Finally

Wednesday 29 August 2018

9 absurd ways to wrap up warm, courtesy of a meme that looks forward to winter

‘Can’t wait till it gets colder so I can really start dressin.’

(Joe Giddens/PA)
By Edd Dracott, Press Association

Meme lore has a new addition that may have felt out of place in the heat of a few weeks ago, but as temperatures have dipped is looking increasingly appealing.

The meme sees people looking forward to colder temperatures when they can “really start dressin”, and these nine extreme and nonsensical ways to wrap up warm are both rib-tickling and extraordinary.

1. Buy coats in Drake sizes.

2. Get a suit you’ll grow into.

3. Basketball fan? Grab all the towels.

4. Get a snazzy duvet set and wrap yourself up like a cinnamon bun.

5. Hay. Hay everywhere.

6. Wrap up for the office like Ron Swanson.

7. Big boots. Bad bear.

8. Smaller heads lose heat slower. Or is it just a massive coat?

9. Just be King in the North.

A fun meme with some practical advice.

See, the internet is useful.

Press Association

