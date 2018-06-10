News And Finally

Sunday 10 June 2018

8 very British reactions to the earthquake in Lincolnshire and Yorkshire

A 3.9-magnitude earthquake was felt in parts of Lincolnshire and Yorkshire, and people had some amazing reactions to it.

(22kay22/Getty Images)
By Emily Chudy, Press Association

An earthquake that measured 3.9 on the Richter scale was felt in parts of Lincolnshire and Yorkshire on Saturday.

According to The British Geological Survey, the earthquake took place at 11.14pm with its epicentre in Grimsby.

The earthquake was felt in north-east Lincolnshire, north Lincolnshire and Hull, however many people reported not to have noticed it at all.

In fact, many have been making fun of the earthquake, producing some very British tweets about the seismic incident.

Here are eight of the best reactions to the earthquake.

1. From mistaking the earthquake for a lorry…

2. To some minor tea spillages.

3. Many people had no response at all.

4. For some, the earthquake was quite underwhelming.

5. One person thought they just had one too many drinks.

Mean Girls Movie GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

6. Hopefully the bins stayed upright.

7. The earthquake might have bothered a few sheep.

8. Lastly, some people barely even noticed.

Elaine Benes Idk GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

