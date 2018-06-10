8 very British reactions to the earthquake in Lincolnshire and Yorkshire

According to The British Geological Survey, the earthquake took place at 11.14pm with its epicentre in Grimsby.

Seismograms of the magnitude 3.9 Grimsby event on 09/06/18 at 22:14 UTC (23.14 BST). pic.twitter.com/bUQUElHkZY — BGS (@BritGeoSurvey) June 10, 2018

The earthquake was felt in north-east Lincolnshire, north Lincolnshire and Hull, however many people reported not to have noticed it at all.

In fact, many have been making fun of the earthquake, producing some very British tweets about the seismic incident.