News And Finally

Tuesday 28 August 2018

8 things Theresa May’s dancing has been compared with

From an English footballer to apocalyptic robots.

The Prime Minister’s shuffle with some young pupils of ID Mkize School in Cape Town has been met with a variety of responses (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
The Prime Minister’s shuffle with some young pupils of ID Mkize School in Cape Town has been met with a variety of responses (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

By Edd Dracott, Press Association

Theresa May’s tour of South Africa, Nigeria and Kenya began on Tuesday with a little dance.

The Prime Minister’s shuffle with some young pupils of ID Mkize School in Cape Town has been met with a variety of responses, but it would be inaccurate to say she received many plaudits for her technical ability.

The dance has led to comparisons which are unlikely to be heard accompanying a 10 on Strictly Come Dancing, but here are eight of the most weird and wonderful.

1. An England footballer trying to mark a German one at the World Cup

2. Edna Krabappel from The Simpsons

3. Your aunt dancing to Abba

4. A young and poorly gazelle

5. The robots from War Of The Worlds

6. Elaine from Seinfeld

7. A rain dance

8. Oneself

A very good final point well made.

Aside from the dancing, the Prime Minister outlined in a speech that the Government intends to carry over the EU’s economic partnership agreement with Mozambique and the Southern African Customs Union – Britain’s first post-Brexit trade pact.

Speaking at a keynote speech in Cape Town, she said she also committed the UK to providing an extra £4 billion of investment in African economies.

She denied the UK has neglected Africa, pointing to visits by former foreign secretary Boris Johnson.

Press Association

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News