Theresa May’s tour of South Africa, Nigeria and Kenya began on Tuesday with a little dance.

8 things Theresa May’s dancing has been compared with

The Prime Minister’s shuffle with some young pupils of ID Mkize School in Cape Town has been met with a variety of responses, but it would be inaccurate to say she received many plaudits for her technical ability.

The dance has led to comparisons which are unlikely to be heard accompanying a 10 on Strictly Come Dancing, but here are eight of the most weird and wonderful.

1. An England footballer trying to mark a German one at the World Cup

Theresa May's dancing is the worst movement I've seen from an English person in South Africa since Gareth Barry tried to track Mesut Özil. — Jonny Sharples (@JonnyGabriel) August 28, 2018

2. Edna Krabappel from The Simpsons

Just seen that clip of Theresa May dancing pic.twitter.com/ZJvTbdIrHb — Neil Miles (@neilsmiles) August 28, 2018

3. Your aunt dancing to Abba

Yer aunty when dancing queen comes on at the wedding https://t.co/TqJusNjoEh — Anthony (@AntC1) August 28, 2018

4. A young and poorly gazelle

Theresa May dances like a newborn gazelle that’s been shot with a tranquilizer gun ahead of an operation for piles — James Felton (@JimMFelton) August 28, 2018

5. The robots from War Of The Worlds

More footage emerges of Theresa May dancing. pic.twitter.com/sWBA9Rs8Ve — Mark Simpson (@marksimpsonist) August 28, 2018

6. Elaine from Seinfeld

Theresa May dancing with school children on her visit to South Africa pic.twitter.com/qujEOv5T1A — Esyllt Sears (@EsylltMair) August 28, 2018

7. A rain dance

Ramaphosa has thanked Theresa May for bringing "much-needed rain" down on Africa. — Harry Cole (@MrHarryCole) August 28, 2018

8. Oneself

Theresa May dancing is me dancing unwillingly at parties so I refuse to criticise her. — Stig Abell (@StigAbell) August 28, 2018

A very good final point well made.

Aside from the dancing, the Prime Minister outlined in a speech that the Government intends to carry over the EU’s economic partnership agreement with Mozambique and the Southern African Customs Union – Britain’s first post-Brexit trade pact.

Speaking at a keynote speech in Cape Town, she said she also committed the UK to providing an extra £4 billion of investment in African economies.

She denied the UK has neglected Africa, pointing to visits by former foreign secretary Boris Johnson.

Press Association