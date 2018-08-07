8 tales of memorable chance encounters which show the kindness of strangers
These strangers never saw each other again but, for a while, the universe put them together in a moment of brilliance.
Everyone has memorable moments with friends and family but every so often interactions and experiences are shared with strangers, be it a Good Samaritan helping someone out in a spot of bother or a random act of kindness.
Here are eight of the most memorable encounters with a stranger as shared on Reddit.
1. The spontaneous train gig
2. The donated scarf
3. The kind-hearted passenger
4. The road buddy
5. The two-time random meet-up
6. The Christmas snowplough miracle
7. The gift at the right time
8. The dead language which was very much alive
The full thread of glorious meet-ups and interactions is here on Reddit.
Press Association