News And Finally

Tuesday 7 August 2018

8 tales of memorable chance encounters which show the kindness of strangers

These strangers never saw each other again but, for a while, the universe put them together in a moment of brilliance.

Two people playing guitar (franz12/Getty Images)
Two people playing guitar (franz12/Getty Images)

By Nicola Irwin, Press Association

Everyone has memorable moments with friends and family but every so often interactions and experiences are shared with strangers, be it a Good Samaritan helping someone out in a spot of bother or a random act of kindness.

Here are eight of the most memorable encounters with a stranger as shared on Reddit.

1. The spontaneous train gig

Comment from discussion dreadhorse’s comment from discussion "What is the most memorable moment you shared with a stranger who you never saw again?".
Happy The Polar Express GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

2. The donated scarf

Comment from discussion Lithuanian_Rooster’s comment from discussion "What is the most memorable moment you shared with a stranger who you never saw again?".
Scarf GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

3. The kind-hearted passenger

Comment from discussion Theearthhasnoedges’s comment from discussion "What is the most memorable moment you shared with a stranger who you never saw again?".
Fox Tv Sharing GIF by American Grit - Find & Share on GIPHY

4. The road buddy

Comment from discussion livecaterpillarflesh’s comment from discussion "What is the most memorable moment you shared with a stranger who you never saw again?".
Waving Bye Bye GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

5. The two-time random meet-up

Comment from discussion WS6Legacy’s comment from discussion "What is the most memorable moment you shared with a stranger who you never saw again?".
Seinfeld GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

6. The Christmas snowplough miracle

Comment from discussion SneakNSnore’s comment from discussion "What is the most memorable moment you shared with a stranger who you never saw again?".
Home Alone GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

7. The gift at the right time

Comment from discussion Stillloveyou112’s comment from discussion "What is the most memorable moment you shared with a stranger who you never saw again?".
Puppy Walking GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

8. The dead language which was very much alive

Comment from discussion toastie2313’s comment from discussion "What is the most memorable moment you shared with a stranger who you never saw again?".
Plants GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

The full thread of glorious meet-ups and interactions is here on Reddit.

Press Association

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News