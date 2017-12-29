News And Finally

Friday 29 December 2017

8 pictures of animals which don’t seem all that happy to be in the snow

And one dog who is loving it.

Winter weather Dec 29
Winter weather Dec 29

By Nicola Irwin

Parts of northern England and Scotland woke up to thick blankets of snow on Friday morning after Britain saw one of the coldest nights of the year.

And while off-work adults and children got to play in the snow and create an army of snowmen, some animals weren’t all that impressed with the drop in temperatures.

Like…

These horses in a snow-covered field in Loxley in north Sheffield.

ipanews_4362126d-8faa-4cb8-b5e2-5c410a51e315_embedded234275671
Two horses in a snow field near Sheffield
ipanews_4362126d-8faa-4cb8-b5e2-5c410a51e315_embedded234275672
A man walks past two horses in a snow-covered field in Loxley in north Sheffield (Edward Higgens/PA)

These chilly Highland cattle by the A66 in Durham.

ipanews_4362126d-8faa-4cb8-b5e2-5c410a51e315_embedded234275345
Highland cattle in the snow by the A66 in Durham after Britain saw one of the coldest nights of the year with temperatures falling to minus 12.3C at Loch Glascarnoch in the Scottish Highlands overnight and heavy snow expected over part of the north of England.
ipanews_4362126d-8faa-4cb8-b5e2-5c410a51e315_embedded234275340
Winter weather Dec 29th 2017

These sheep in a field near Chesterfield.

ipanews_4362126d-8faa-4cb8-b5e2-5c410a51e315_embedded234275954
Winter weather Dec 29th 2017
ipanews_4362126d-8faa-4cb8-b5e2-5c410a51e315_embedded234275959
Winter weather Dec 29th 2017

And, of course, camels in Richmond, North Yorkshire.

ipanews_4362126d-8faa-4cb8-b5e2-5c410a51e315_embedded234275091
Winter weather Dec 29th 2017
ipanews_4362126d-8faa-4cb8-b5e2-5c410a51e315_embedded234275099
Winter weather Dec 29th 2017

But for dogs, the snow was just another opportunity to look cute…

ipanews_4362126d-8faa-4cb8-b5e2-5c410a51e315_embedded234275956
Winter weather Dec 29th 2017

Temperatures dropped to to minus 12.3C at Loch Glascarnoch in the Scottish Highlands overnight on December 28/29 while most parts of the UK dipped below freezing.

More of the white stuff is forecast along with winds of up to 70mph. The heaviest snowfall of 5cm-10cm is expected in parts of northern England, with up to 15cm over higher ground.

Press Association

