It’s bitterly cold across many parts of the US right now, with temperatures plummeting as low as -38C in certain areas.

8 photos that show just how brutally cold it is in the US

The National Weather Service issued wind chill advisories covering a vast area from south Texas all the way to Canada as both countries are getting to grips with dangerously low temperatures.

Here are some photos that show just how bone-chillingly cold it is in the US and Canada. 1. Niagara Falls, which sits on the US-Canada border, looks like a scene from Disney’s Frozen, following an arctic blast.

Canada Deep Freeze 2. The harbour at Fort Taber Park in Massachusetts is covered in vast chunks of ice. Pictures Of The Week Photo Gallery 3. The water fountain at Bryant Park in New York is frozen solid.

Severe Weather New York 4. And icicles hang from another fountain at Virginia Beach in Virginia. Severe Weather Virginia 5. Temperatures in parts of Minnesota were as low as -38C, with Lake Superior looking like a scene from Silent Hill games.

Deep Freeze Minnesota 6. Roads in various parts of Ohio were closed due to heavy snow as temperatures fell to -14C. Severe Weather Ohio 7. The brutally cold weather has led to shark deaths in the US, with frozen bodies being found on a beach in Cape Cod.

Called out to yet another frozen thresher today. More info is on our facebook page: https://t.co/GgGsCpZqAL #FrostyTheThresherShark pic.twitter.com/nfae404lAv — Atlantic White Shark Conservancy (@A_WhiteShark) December 29, 2017 8. Meanwhile the deep freeze in Erie, Pennsylvania, which picked up almost seven feet of snow since Christmas Eve, has led to some residents getting their skis out.

Deep Freeze Pennsylvania

Press Association