Monday 1 January 2018

8 photos that show just how brutally cold it is in the US

Chill advisories have been issued, covering a vast area from south Texas all the way to Canada.

By PA Reporters

It’s bitterly cold across many parts of the US right now, with temperatures plummeting as low as -38C in certain areas.

The National Weather Service issued wind chill advisories covering a vast area from south Texas all the way to Canada as both countries are getting to grips with dangerously low temperatures.

Here are some photos that show just how bone-chillingly cold it is in the US and Canada.

1. Niagara Falls, which sits on the US-Canada border, looks like a scene from Disney’s Frozen, following an arctic blast.

2. The harbour at Fort Taber Park in Massachusetts is covered in vast chunks of ice.

3. The water fountain at Bryant Park in New York is frozen solid.

4. And icicles hang from another fountain at Virginia Beach in Virginia.

5. Temperatures in parts of Minnesota were as low as -38C, with Lake Superior looking like a scene from Silent Hill games.

6. Roads in various parts of Ohio were closed due to heavy snow as temperatures fell to -14C.

7. The brutally cold weather has led to shark deaths in the US, with frozen bodies being found on a beach in Cape Cod.

8. Meanwhile the deep freeze in Erie, Pennsylvania, which picked up almost seven feet of snow since Christmas Eve, has led to some residents getting their skis out.

