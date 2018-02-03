8 of the most creative placards seen at the NHS march
Protesters gathered outside Downing Street in their thousands.
Thousands of health workers, patients, union members and activists marched in London on Saturday to demand an end to the “crisis” in the NHS.
The peaceful protest urged the Government to provide more beds, staff and funds to ease difficulties the service is facing.
The anger and passion showed by the protesters was best exampled in the form of some imaginative placards. Here’s eight of the best.
1. This recollection of history
No one will ever erect a statue to @Jeremy_Hunt. #FundOurNHS pic.twitter.com/O8z80hL8qx— NursingNotes (@NursingNotesUK) February 3, 2018
This creative attack on Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt compares him with Aneurin Bevan – the politician who spearheaded the establishment of the NHS after the Second World War.
2. This remarkable recreation of a vulture
3. This creative use of an umbrella
The rain will not stop people fighting for their NHS.— NHS Million (@NHSMillion) February 3, 2018
Please RT if you’re right behind them#FundOurNHS pic.twitter.com/5EMKcPitAQ
4. This great effort by a youngster
The NHS is not failing, it is being failed.— NHS Million (@NHSMillion) February 3, 2018
Please RT if you agree #FundOurNHS pic.twitter.com/5X0uttaP21
5. This remake of a classic game
Who can forget the children’s classic, Operation?
6. This barbed use of Photoshop
The #NHS belongs to the people and not to tax dodgers like Branson. #FundOurNHS now, fight for the health service that we deserve, and throw out the PFI crooks and privatisers #FixtheNHS pic.twitter.com/xF5OmJAByf— GazM #PCPEU #RJCOB (@gazmurph) February 3, 2018
With the help of Photoshop, this sign takes aim at Virgin founder Sir Richard Branson – accusing him of seeking privatisation.
The businessman’s Virgin Care health venture reportedly won a record £1 billion of NHS contracts last year, which raised privatisation fears for some.
7. This impressive painting
Everyone has a story about our Hospital, our care, our mental health. As part of a film about making a better #Macclesfield, we’ll be at the #FixOurNHS today, interviewing people about the actions we take to ensure better treatment for East Cheshire patients & NHS staff in future pic.twitter.com/FNhQFBsOsR— Neil Puttick (@Puttick4Macc) February 3, 2018
8. This skeletal metaphor
The march, called “NHS in crisis: Fix it now”, was organised by the People’s Assembly and Health Campaigns Together.
Protesters concluded the demonstration with an hour-long rally opposite Downing Street.
Press Association