News And Finally

Wednesday 12 September 2018

8 of the best questions and answers from a Nasa astronaut’s Reddit AMA

Nasa astronaut Scott Tingle answered questions after spending 168 days aboard the International Space Station.

A stock image of an astronaut – (1971yes/Getty Images)
A stock image of an astronaut – (1971yes/Getty Images)

By Max McLean, Press Association

Have you ever wondered what it’s like to be an astronaut, living and working on the International Space Station for half a year?

Well for those that were keen to find out what it’s like from someone who’s done it, Nasa astronaut Scott Tingle was on hand to tell them all about his “first spaceflight” with an Ask Me Anything post on Reddit.

With all that in mind, here are eight of the best answers from Tingle’s AMA.

1. Food

Comment from discussion YuriTheRussianBot’s comment from discussion "I’m NASA astronaut Scott Tingle. Ask me anything about adjusting to being back on Earth after my first spaceflight!".
Comment from discussion nasa’s comment from discussion "I’m NASA astronaut Scott Tingle. Ask me anything about adjusting to being back on Earth after my first spaceflight!".

2. Muscle memory

Comment from discussion mugenhunt’s comment from discussion "I’m NASA astronaut Scott Tingle. Ask me anything about adjusting to being back on Earth after my first spaceflight!".
Catch Hercules GIF by Disney - Find & Share on GIPHY
Comment from discussion nasa’s comment from discussion "I’m NASA astronaut Scott Tingle. Ask me anything about adjusting to being back on Earth after my first spaceflight!".

3. Readjusting

Comment from discussion VGooseV’s comment from discussion "I’m NASA astronaut Scott Tingle. Ask me anything about adjusting to being back on Earth after my first spaceflight!".
Comment from discussion nasa’s comment from discussion "I’m NASA astronaut Scott Tingle. Ask me anything about adjusting to being back on Earth after my first spaceflight!".

4. What goes through your head?

Comment from discussion haffy-1223’s comment from discussion "I’m NASA astronaut Scott Tingle. Ask me anything about adjusting to being back on Earth after my first spaceflight!".
Hilarious Batman GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY
Comment from discussion nasa’s comment from discussion "I’m NASA astronaut Scott Tingle. Ask me anything about adjusting to being back on Earth after my first spaceflight!".

5. What did you miss?

Comment from discussion Lilyhunter1992’s comment from discussion "I’m NASA astronaut Scott Tingle. Ask me anything about adjusting to being back on Earth after my first spaceflight!".
Comment from discussion nasa’s comment from discussion "I’m NASA astronaut Scott Tingle. Ask me anything about adjusting to being back on Earth after my first spaceflight!".

6. Exercise

Comment from discussion TozZu89’s comment from discussion "I’m NASA astronaut Scott Tingle. Ask me anything about adjusting to being back on Earth after my first spaceflight!".
Dogs Running GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY
Comment from discussion nasa’s comment from discussion "I’m NASA astronaut Scott Tingle. Ask me anything about adjusting to being back on Earth after my first spaceflight!".

7. Recovery time

Comment from discussion SpacyBoy’s comment from discussion "I’m NASA astronaut Scott Tingle. Ask me anything about adjusting to being back on Earth after my first spaceflight!".
Comment from discussion nasa’s comment from discussion "I’m NASA astronaut Scott Tingle. Ask me anything about adjusting to being back on Earth after my first spaceflight!".

8. Coolest thing

Comment from discussion VyRo_Shark’s comment from discussion "I’m NASA astronaut Scott Tingle. Ask me anything about adjusting to being back on Earth after my first spaceflight!".
Space Earth GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY
Comment from discussion nasa’s comment from discussion "I’m NASA astronaut Scott Tingle. Ask me anything about adjusting to being back on Earth after my first spaceflight!".

Press Association

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News