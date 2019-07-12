Peter Crouch scored some special goals during his career, but he has also posted some special tweets in more recent years.

8 of Peter Crouch’s best tweets after striker retires from football

The 38-year-old announced on social media that he has taken the decision to retire from football after a career which included stints at nine clubs.

Crouch also scored 22 goals in 42 games for England, but which were his most prolific tweets?

After a lot of deliberation this summer I have decided to retire from football !

Our wonderful game has given me everything.

I’m so thankful to everyone who helped me get there and to help me stay there for so long. X — Peter Crouch (@petercrouch) July 12, 2019

After Liverpool won the Champions League final against Tottenham last season, Crouch joked about naming his newborn son after goalscorer Divock Origi as well as his local Indian restaurant.

Our beautiful baby boy was born Monday 3rd June mother and baby Divock Samrat Crouch are doing well pic.twitter.com/C8yYyY9Atv — Peter Crouch (@petercrouch) June 4, 2019

Never one to miss an opportunity for a bit of levity, Crouch announced the impending arrival of his son with a compliment for his wife.

Baby no 4 on the way ❤️❤️❤️❤️

I blame @OfficialClancy for looking like this. pic.twitter.com/FwmoHWAH8I — Peter Crouch (@petercrouch) January 2, 2019

At 6ft 7ins the former Liverpool frontman has been more than happy to poke fun at his height.

Summer for me is about time with family . pic.twitter.com/dtft1CZoyl — Peter Crouch (@petercrouch) June 19, 2017

Extremely proud to be the Pfa player of the year trophy pic.twitter.com/DkZ5yDjWpn — Peter Crouch (@petercrouch) April 29, 2019

Meanwhile, Crouch wasted no time putting himself in the same company as Cristiano Ronaldo after the Portugal forward’s Champions League overhead kick for Real Madrid in 2018, something Crouch achieved for Liverpool against Galatasaray in 2006.

There is only a few of us who can do that — Peter Crouch (@petercrouch) April 3, 2018

His last appearance for England came in 2010, but as recently as 2018 he was still hoping to catch Gareth Southgate’s eye with home videos like this.

I still haven’t booked any holidays Gareth 👍🏻 pic.twitter.com/sW5CpqhYdu — Peter Crouch (@petercrouch) June 3, 2018

Crouch’s tweets extended beyond the world of football as well, tweeting in November last year that he was not available as a luxury item for I’m a Celeb contestant Harry Redknapp, a manager who signed him on multiple occasions during his career.

Can I just state on record pls . I am not a luxury item #imacelebrity — Peter Crouch (@petercrouch) November 13, 2018

And when the Royal Family announced news of another royal baby, Crouch responded with one of the best tweets of the day.

Congratulations! It was a pleasure sharing your big day with you 👋🏻 x https://t.co/9SmuYgKhIP — Peter Crouch (@petercrouch) April 24, 2018

But while Crouch is famous for his funnier tweets, his sincerity shone through online when he reflected on a successful career.

If you told me at 17 I’d play in World Cups , get to a champions league final , win the Fa cup and get 100 @premierleague goals I would have avoided you at all costs.

It’s been an absolute dream come true 🤖 — Peter Crouch (@petercrouch) July 12, 2019

"It's been an absolute dream come true," he tweeted.

